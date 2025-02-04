Cricket tournament​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ‘Hitz’ Newry

Newry Hitterz captain Martin Xavier and team members received Rolling trophy, a £222 cash prize, special gift box and individual silver plated medals.

Newry Hitterz hosted the 2025 indoor cricket tournament at Newry Leisure Centre. The even was powered by Newry Mourne & Down, District Council, Promoting Wellbeing division and the Southern Health & Social Care Trust.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trophy and cash awards were sponsored by T-Mart Asian Grocery Store Portadown, Redbox Kitchen Newry, Eddie Rockets Newry, Spoon Street Newry and Blue-chip Tiles Ireland.

This tournament consisted of eight teams (Teams had players from countries like U.K, Ireland, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka), matches played over two days - January 19 and January 26 - and conducted as single elimination knockouts, semi-finals and a final which included total of seven matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams were: Belfast Super XI; Belfast Gladiators; Phoenix XI, Dundalk Dolphins; Victoria Cricket; Newry Hitterz; NCC (Newry Cricket Club); Namaste Thunders Belfast.

The Newry Hitterz team pictured with Newry Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson Pete Byrne.

The champions were Namaste Thunders Belfast and the runners up were Newry Hitterz.

The Individual awards were as follows:

Man of the Series – Martin Xavier (Newry Hitterz)

Best Batsman – Shahbas Ali (Namaste Thunders Belfast)

Best Bowler – Praveen S. (Namaste Thunders Belfast)

Man of the Match (Final) - Shahbas Ali (Namaste Thunders, Belfast).