Cricket tournament ‘Hitz’ Newry
The trophy and cash awards were sponsored by T-Mart Asian Grocery Store Portadown, Redbox Kitchen Newry, Eddie Rockets Newry, Spoon Street Newry and Blue-chip Tiles Ireland.
This tournament consisted of eight teams (Teams had players from countries like U.K, Ireland, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka), matches played over two days - January 19 and January 26 - and conducted as single elimination knockouts, semi-finals and a final which included total of seven matches.
The teams were: Belfast Super XI; Belfast Gladiators; Phoenix XI, Dundalk Dolphins; Victoria Cricket; Newry Hitterz; NCC (Newry Cricket Club); Namaste Thunders Belfast.
The champions were Namaste Thunders Belfast and the runners up were Newry Hitterz.
The Individual awards were as follows:
Man of the Series – Martin Xavier (Newry Hitterz)
Best Batsman – Shahbas Ali (Namaste Thunders Belfast)
Best Bowler – Praveen S. (Namaste Thunders Belfast)
Man of the Match (Final) - Shahbas Ali (Namaste Thunders, Belfast).