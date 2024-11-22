Cricketers bowled over by Energia Group’s support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Northern Ireland’s most decorated cricket clubs has used a donation from Energia Group to purchase all-important new training equipment for its growing youth section.

The £300 donation to players and coaching staff at North Down Cricket Club has been made by Ireland’s leading energy provider through its well-known Helping Hands scheme.

Based in Comber near Strangford Lough, the sports club currently fields five men’s and two women’s sides at its home ground – The Green – and has a thriving youth section, too.

Last year, the club’s underage section was rebranded ‘North Down Player Pathway’, with the move designed to both raise participation levels and help identify untapped talent.

Pictured with North Down Cricket Club youth team members is Club Vice-Chairman Colin McCaughey and Energia Group employee Georgie Corbett.

The club received the donation after being nominated by Energia Group worker and club member, Georgie Corbett.“My two sons have played at North Down Cricket Club since they were ten and they have had a truly brilliant experience learning about the sport,” she said.

“They have made friends and progressed to the senior teams having had a lot of fun along the way. It’s been fantastic to be able to give something back to the club through Helping Hands.

“The equipment it was able to buy will really help develop critical fielding skills across the youth teams through winter training and into the summer season,” she added.

Helping Hands is a staff-based scheme where employees are given the opportunity to put forward a person, group, or organisation they believe are deserving of financial support.