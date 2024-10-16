Daire McGuinness and Ryan Murphy bring home titles to St Monica's Boxing Club

Daire McGuinness of St Monica's Boxing Club is the new Northern Ireland Boys Club champion.

​Last Thursday in Belfast Daire McGuinness became the Northern Ireland Boys Club Champion, while on Saturday at the National Stadium in Dublin Ryan Murphy was declared the new National Intermediate Champion – two great titles to have won for both boxers and St Monica’s Boxing Club.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Daire got the season off to a great start beating Johnathan Corcoran from Carrickmore BC on a 4/1 decision. After a convincing semi-final win over Jamie Dowds from McCullagh’s BC in Belfast with a 5/0 decision, Daire was up against it in the final.

His coach Dessie Toman said he had to dig deep as the final was all square going into the final round. This was a great win for Daire as this was the first Championship of the new season. Dessie said that he is expecting a good season ahead for Daire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 19 years of age Ryan is the 80kg National Intermediate Champion. He had four fights over the last two weeks to claim the title.

Ryan Murphy with coaches Dessie Toman and Owen Murphy.

His coach Owen Murphy said this was one tough title to win with a lot of outstanding boxers competing. Ryan had to box clever and grind it out. He is improving all the time and at such a young age is up there with the best in the country. Ryan has a big future ahead of him and one boxer to watch out for.

The club wishes Ryan the best of luck as he is off to Italy at the end of the month to a sparring camp with the Ulster High Performance Squad.