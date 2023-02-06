Dalriada School’s under 16 team volleyball team became champions of All-Ireland last week with a magnificent victory over Colaiste Muire of County Clare.

In fact, the Ballymoney school had two teams reach the all-Ireland School’s finals in Dublin – the Dalriada Senior Girls and under 16 girls contested the coveted All-Ireland title against Holy Family, Co. Kildare and Colaiste Muire of Co. Clare respectively.

The Senior match was first, and it would be the best of 5 sets to 25 points. The result in the first set marginally went to the southern team 26-24 and this led to the Dalriada girls putting their heads down going into a difficult second set which saw them climbing from a 7-0 deficit which was always difficult to recover from. The set eventually ran out 25-17 to Holy Family. The third set was another close encounter and the

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dalriada girls led it for most of the way but only ever by a margin of two or three points. A couple of errors led to Dalriada losing the lead late on in the set and this was followed up by their opponents serving strongly to run the third and final set out a 25 to 22 points defeat.

All Ireland winners - Dalriada School, Ballymoney

Coach at the School, Dr Ian Walker said: “Before the game we had asked our Seniors to give all they could on the day, and Lydia Kane and her squad certainly did not disappoint. The Senior title was won for a second consecutive year by Holy Family, and they certainly were worthy winners.”

The much anticipated Under 16 game got underway, a best of three set match. The Dalriada girls got off the blocks to a strong start. Their attacking prowess and strength in serving did not give their Co. Clare opponents any chance to get into a rhythm from the outset. The Ballymoney girls ran out the first set a very convincing 25-13 win.

Nerves set in and this let Dalriada’s opponents into the game and at one point the Ballymoney girls were trailing them 10-7. A couple of key blocks by middle players Grace Patterson and Rebecca Ross and outstanding attacks by Dalriada’s outsides Alex Kincaid and Rebecca McLean got them past the wobble.

Dalriada regained their service game again through Emma Dunlop and, after a few side outs and key defensive passes from Daisy McCook and Kayla Henry, the Dalriada girls were serving for the match with a 7-point cushion. Rebecca McClean stepped up and served to the left side and sent the Dalriada Girls and their coach Rachel Montgomery, into euphoria as 2-0 winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lucy Dalzell, who has shown great leadership skills as Captain, lifted the trophy high. The under 16 win represents an eighth all Ireland victory for the Ballymoney school.

Dr Walker continued: “What an achievement for our school and a mixed day but a good day. You always have to be thankful for any All-Ireland win. Our Under 16 girls did not put a foot wrong today they were absolutely clinical.