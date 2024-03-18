Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In front of a packed venue, Dalriada Volleyball teams were chasing their ninth, and potentially tenth All-Ireland title with both the Under 16 Girls’ Team and the Under 16 Boys’ team involved.

The Girls’ Under 16 Volleyball team put up a valiant fight, narrowly missing out on the title against a formidable opponent, Coláiste Muire of County Clare, who the Ballymoney team defeated last year. The Dalriada Girls led the first set most of the way, but a few costly mistakes resulted in a 25-21 loss in the best of three fixture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second set was a show of determination, character and determination, with the County Antrim girls coming from 19-12 down to win the set 29-27. The deciding set, to 15 points, was taken by our opponents 15-11.

Dalriada's Erin showing great power with her hit. CREDIT DALRIADA SCHOOL

Dr Ian Walker, coach of the girls, stated: “Despite the loss, the performance of our girls was commendable, showcasing exceptional courage throughout the match.

"This team are still very young and have another year to compete at Under 16 level and we are so proud of the character that captain Hope Ballantyne and her team showed. There were times you could hear a pin drop in a hall packed with 350 spectators, and one of your team is just about to serve to save a match point with every eye on her actions.

"The pressure of that is immense and the girls deserve the utmost respect for playing the way they did,” concluded Dr Walker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In contrast, the Dalriada Boys emerged victorious in their match, securing the title with a convincing 2-0 win over St. Brigid’s of County Galway. Their stellar performance on the court demonstrated their dedication to the sport, as well as their superior technical abilities and strategic prowess.

Dalriada Girls' U16 - All Ireland Runners Up. CREDIT DALRIADA SCHOOL

The boys’ team, ably led by Captain Tom Stewart, and packed full of international talent, exhibited remarkable coordination and athleticism, dominating the game from start to finish and leaving their opponents trailing behind, winning their two sets 25-18, 25-13.

Boys’ Coach Rebecca Parkhill, a past All-Ireland winner herself with Dalriada, said: “Our boys have won the ninth Irish title for our school family, and to have won it as a player and now a coach is such an amazing honour that I will never forget.”

A school spokesperson said: “The electric atmosphere was palpable as supporters cheered on their respective teams, adding to the excitement and intensity of the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, amidst the jubilation, there was a poignant moment of silence to honour the memory of our Headmaster, Mr Skelton, who passed away over a month ago.

Dalriada School U16 Boys All-Ireland Champions

"His presence was deeply missed, but his spirit undoubtedly resonated throughout the event, serving as a reminder of the importance of community, resilience, and solidarity in times of adversity.