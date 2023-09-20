Deputy Mayor officially opens Dungiven Bowling Cub’s new synthetic bowling green

The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Councilhas welcomed elected representatives and club members to the official opening of Dungiven Bowling Club’s new synthetic bowling green.

Denis McMacken and Deputy Mayor Margaret-Anne McKillop cut the ribbon at the official opening of Dungiven Bowling Club’s new synthetic bowling green. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

The first of its kind within the Borough, Dungiven Bowling Club members recently welcomed some younger residents who had the chance to try out the new bowling surface for themselves.

Delivery of the project has been a key priority for Council since the Bowling Club was displaced from the original grass surface at Chapel Road, and the project represents significant investment by Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop said: “The new synthetic green is the first of its type in Causeway Coast and Glens and presents a wonderful opportunity to increase participation in bowls across a longer bowling season.

Dungiven Bowling Club’s oldest honorary member Ivor Canning pictured with Deputy Mayor Margaret-Anne McKillop. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

“I would like to thank Dungiven Bowling Club for their patience and input during the planning and construction phases of this project, and to Limavady Bowling Club for their hospitality in accommodating their neighbours over the past three years.

“I am very proud that Council is once again leading the way by providing innovative and inclusive opportunities like this and I’d encourage residents to make full use of these fantastic new facilities.”

The new bowling green opened to the public in April, receiving positive reactions from all who have used it, while also complementing the existing Leisure Facilities at Curragh Road.