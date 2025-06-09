Donagh ‘​Irish Kid’ Keary heading to Glasgow for his next fight

Donagh 'Irish Kid' Keary.

​Castlewellan Super Bantamweight Professional Boxer Donagh Keary will box his third professional fight in the Gladiator’s Theatre in East Kilbride Glasgow on Friday June 20, on a DAZN-featured Iain Wilson boxing card against Mexican world title challenger Erick Omar Lopez.

This will be another tough encounter for Donagh as he looks to keep improving and impressing with each fight.

Keary has been the busiest pro boxer on the Irish boxing scene this year since his debut in Madison Square Garden in March followed up with a fight in May and now his third with plans in the pipeline for one in August and another late September although plans do change and he could be out in early July.

All-in-all it’s been a positive start to Donagh’s professional career with solid performances and how quickly he has settled into the pro game. Co-Manager Bobby Lavery would like to thank all of Donagh’s sponsors who have came on board helping to keep the focus that allows Donagh to train full time and eventually bring success not only for this young man but for the Co Down area as a whole and something for everyone to take an interest in and make him a household name.

Anyone interested in sponsoring please contact Bobby on 07808175612 for packages. Check out Donagh’s social media pages Facebook and Instagram (Irish Kid Keary) for tickets to his next fight. Even if you can’t make the fight buying a ticket is also supporting his career and is greatly appreciated.