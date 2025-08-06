Donagh Keary's home debut set for Windsor Park on Crocker v Donovan undercard

Donagh Keary flanked by coach Ryan Burnett and Co Manager Bobby Lavery.

​​Castlewellan professional boxer Donagh Keary will box his fourth pro fight on September 13 on the undercard of the IBF World Title Fight between Belfast’s Lewis Crocker and Limerick’s Paddy Donovan in Windsor Park.

Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn have stated they were inundated with requests from local professionals and boxing managers to be on the nine fight card.

Keary’s co-managers Bobby Lavery and Jamie Conlon secured a slot for Donagh after Eddie Hearn had viewed the Madison Square Garden footage from the talented boxer’s debut in March.

Camp had started a few weeks back when Conlon had mentioned to Keary’s Coach Ryan Burnett he hoped to have Donagh on the undercard. No opponent has been named as yet.

Training has been tough and focused, with sparring starting in England this Friday coming when Lavery and Keary head to the Ibox gym in London to spar Australian 2024 Olympian Charlie Senior who also turned professional earlier this year. Sparring will then move to Romford where Harvey Smith and Zach Phee will be the opponents on the Monday and Wednesday. Other sparring has been planned in Scotland for mid August.

Tickets sales have been on high demand with Donagh having shifted 400 of his allocated 500.

£80 Tickets can be purchased from Bobby Lavery 07808175612; Travers Steel Rathfriland 07742 481212, or mixed price tickets from @irishkidkeary on Instagram.

This is another big stage for Keary but as normal he has been taking it in his stride and staying focused on the job in hand.

Sponsorship from the local businesses, bars and construction firms has been overwhelming and Donagh would like to thank everyone who is helping him to fulfil his dream of becoming a world champion.

The town of a Castlewellan and the Co Down area are well and truly on the world map with Donagh’s exploits in boxing to date.