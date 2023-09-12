The penultimate round of the Rallysport Association Summer Championship will take place on Saturday (September 16) at Shackleton Industrial Park in Ballykelly.

The second part of round eight and the penultimate round of the Rallysport Association Summer Championship will take place on Saturday (September 16) at the superb Shackleton Industrial Park site in Ballykelly. Credit Phil Stewart Photography

Spectators can enjoy the sounds and smells of a grid of the growing development in motorsport from Europe in beautifully prepared motorcycle-engined Spanish and Portuguese Race buggies (Crosssskarts) with over 130 horsepower on tap and over 80 competitors from all corners of Ireland taking part.

The list of two-wheel drive entrants is also very impressive with 30+ competitors in the very popular RSA Mini Cup class which includes junior drivers (12-17 yrs) and a Ladies class. For rear-wheel-drive enthusiasts there is a field of more than 15 competitors battling out in Mazda MX5’s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous event highlights can be watched on You Tube at the ‘Hold er Flat’ channel or at www.therallysportassociation.com

Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy another unique action-packed RSA Event at this fantastic venue, Shackleton Industrial Park. Spectators will be welcomed to the second part of round eight of the Rallysport Association Summer Championship from 9am and early risers will enjoy free access to the drivers’ service area.

They will be able to experience first-hand the pre-event preparation, car scrutineering the general competitor/organisation and competitors build up to the event which commences at 10am.

With adult admission only £15, junior admission £5 and seniors and under twelves enjoying a free entry, what better excuse to get outside and enjoy an early Autumn Saturday with family and friends.