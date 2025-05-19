Double Cup success for Lurgan bowlers

Warrenpoint 57 Lurgan B 65 Lurgan B 90 City of Derry 80.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Wednesday week was the scene of a memorable Association 1st Round Junior Challenge Cup win for Lurgan B away to Warrenpoint when they came from 5 shots down at the 16th end to turn the tables on the home side and valiantly eat into the home side’s lead to emerge worthy winners on the last end by 8 shots.

Bowling on Rink 1 John Gilliland’s team came back into their game well to come from 13-7 down at the midpoint and fight their way back with the use of a shortened jack length to win 16-19 facing Ian Gilmore’s home rink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Rink 2 Stewart Martin, skip and his supportive trio dominated most of the match against the experienced home four skipped by Eamonn McLoughlin. Leading from the 5th end Martin’s rink ran out 7-16 winners – a considerable contribution towards Lurgan B’s win on the night.

Peter Harrison, Lurgan B lead bowling during the Irish Junior Cup Match versus City of Derry B

Skipping on Rink 3, Wilfie McCullough and his rink were unfortunate to lose 22-11 facing Seamus Gibney’s team but their shots, especially their 5-shot win on the 11th end, proved to be valuable at the end of one of the most exciting finishes in years.

On Rink 4 Eileen Robson steered her colleagues to a great 10-19 win against Keith Tohill’s rink. Taking the lead by 5-7 on the 8th end they piled on the pressure to hold their lead to complete a great evening’s work with a 5-shot win on the last end – to sign the death knell for the home side.

Lurgan B has the exciting prospect of a 2nd Round match on Wednesday evening, the 4th of June at home to Antrim Lawn. Meanwhile they return to their league programme with home match against Castleton at 2 p.m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lurgan side had a tight run in their second cup match within four days when they met City of Derry B at home in the 1st Round of the Irish Junior Cup.

The Lurgan B Team pose for a team photo prior to their Irish Junior Cup match at home to City of Derry B

After the 21 ends it was all square at 79-79 all with the four rinks having to go out for a tie end which added to the evident tension for both sides but the home one was up for it and bowled incredibly well win on 3 rinks and also the match.

On Rink 1 Stewart Martin and his rink were 6-18 down after 12 ends against Robin Donaghy. They were on song during the second half winning eight of the remaining ends; topped by a 5-shot win on the last end when Martin took the jack into the ditch to join the other 4 Lurgan bowls at the rear of the rink and win 22-21.

Mike Parr with his colleagues on Rink 2 were behind JJ Conwell’s rink by 15-25 after 16 ends but a thrilling 6-shot win on the 18th end closed the gap to 21-25. Single shots wins on the 19th and 20th narrowed the gap even further to 23-25 but an unfortunate 2-shot loss on final end caused a 4-shot deficit with the visitors winning 23-27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Rink 3 Wilfie McCullough and his mates led for most of their game and were heading for victory over Billy Donnell’s rink but disaster struck on the 20th end when they dropped 5 shots for their game to tie at 19-19.

Simon Maguire and his three had a tough encounter with David Lynch that nip and tuck all the way. With a strong and determined finish they won through by 15-13 – a great afternoon’s work!

Then there was drama – when the rink scores were added up the match was all square at 79-79. In accordance with World Bowls rules all four rinks had to go out again to bowl another end.

Lurgan B team members played a blinder to lift 10 shots across the rinks to win the match by 90-80 and go into the 2nd Round away to NIPBA Coleraine Team, Brookgreen on 7th June.