Down Rally moves its base to heart of Lisburn City

Due to take place on Saturday, 23rd July, it has a new base at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn.

Joint organisers of this popular event, Rathfriland Motor Club and Ballynahinch and District Motor Club, welcome the support of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

The Service Park will be located within the Lagan Valley Island complex, and the purpose built Conference Centre situated just across the River Lagan, will not only host the rally headquarters, but also provide a truly striking backdrop.

Deputy Clerk of the Course, Brian Crawford, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Alderman Stephen Martin, Alderman Amanda Grehan Development Committee Chair, event organiser Clodagh McMorrow, and local competitor Jonny Greer, whose family business Carryduff Forklift will sponsor the event

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin, said: “I am excited that this great motorsport event is coming to our city.

“It has been a different few years for everyone including event organisers. It is fantastic news that the council is partnering with the organisers for its return.

“I look forward to the sounds of engines revving at our civic headquarters and hope everyone is geared up for a great day.”

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Development Committee Chair, speaking about the council’s support of the event, commented: “The council is delighted to support this event through its tourism grants. The hosting of the stages within a 20 mile radius of Lagan Valley Island is great news for spectators and drivers alike.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Alderman Stephen Martin and Alderman Amanda Grehan Development Committee Chair have a run through the controls of local competitor Jonny Greer's rally car. Jonny's family business Carryduff Forklift will sponsor the event

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our area for what promises to be a great motorsport event. I would encourage local businesses to embrace this opportunity to showcase our hospitality and retail offering and to welcome visitors to the city centre.”

Clerk of the Course for the Rally Andy Gilmore added: “I am delighted the rally is located in Lisburn City Centre at the well-known Lagan Valley Island Conference Centre.

“We hugely appreciate the support, help and welcome we have received from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, and we are really looking forward to working closely with them to make the event accessible and enjoyable for all competitors, teams and the general public.

“Rallying has a proud history of taking place in Lisburn City Centre, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to bring it back to the people of Lisburn and beyond.

Deputy Clerk of the Course Brian Crawford, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Alderman Stephen Martin, Alderman Amanda Grehan Development Committee Chair, and event organiser Clodagh McMorrow. Jonny Greer, a local competitor whose family business Carryduff Forklift will sponsor the event, looks on

“The rally will attract competitors and fans from across the UK and Ireland, and we can’t wait for them to experience the Lagan Valley Island and Conference Centre.

“These are fantastic facilities and will help us raise the standard and profile of the Carryduff Forklift Down Rally to new heights.”

With the Service Park and Rally headquarters at Lagan Valley Island, the rally will also feature four closed road stages in the scenic countryside of Co Down, all within a 20 mile radius of Lisburn City Centre.

Situated just one mile from the motorway, and twenty minutes’ drive from Belfast docks, the organisers have again worked tirelessly to make the Carryduff Forklift Down Rally as convenient as possible for travelling competitors.

Supplementary regulations for the event are already available online and entries will opened at 8pm on 7th June) evening.