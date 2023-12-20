Down Royal and Metcollect Ltd on the home straight for 2023 with final fixture of the year
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Boxing Day meeting is once again being sponsored by the specialist metal and hazardous waste recycling company Metcollect Ltd, and is one of the most popular horse-racing fixtures of the year.
This year’s Boxing Day Races includes the highly-anticipated Metcollect Oil Recycling Hunters Steeplechase which will no doubt add to the excitement of the Christmas festivities.
Geoff Angus, Managing Director of Metcollect said: “We are delighted to return to Down Royal and continue the festivities into Boxing Day for what will be our fourth-year sponsoring.
“We are excited to promote Metcollect Ltd and raise awareness of our brand to a new and diverse audience all while enjoying some festive fun.
“Christmas is a time for catching up with friends and family, and what better place to do so than a day out at Down Royal.
“We are looking forward to watching some exceptional horse racing at Down Royal’s final racing fixture of the year.”
Emma Meehan, Chief Executive at Down Royal Racecourse said: “Sincere thanks to Metcollect for once again sponsoring the Boxing Day Races. We are delighted to welcome the team back to the racecourse for another consecutive year.
“With all hospitality packages snapped up and large numbers of tickets already sold, we are expecting a bumper crowd and look forward to providing some festive entertainment over the Christmas period.
“We hope to see you at our last race meeting of 2023, and can’t wait for what’s to come in 2024.”