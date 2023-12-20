Down Royal and Metcollect Ltd on the home straight for 2023 with final fixture of the year

Members of the public looking to celebrate the season in style are being encouraged to secure their tickets for the last racing fixture of the year at Down Royal Racecourse.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Boxing Day meeting is once again being sponsored by the specialist metal and hazardous waste recycling company Metcollect Ltd, and is one of the most popular horse-racing fixtures of the year.

This year’s Boxing Day Races includes the highly-anticipated Metcollect Oil Recycling Hunters Steeplechase which will no doubt add to the excitement of the Christmas festivities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geoff Angus, Managing Director of Metcollect said: “We are delighted to return to Down Royal and continue the festivities into Boxing Day for what will be our fourth-year sponsoring.

Metcollect Ltd, will take on title sponsorship for Down Royal’s final fixture of 2023 for a fourth year running. Taking place on Boxing Day, Metcollect’s feature sponsorship will include the Metcollect Oil Recycling Hunters Steeplechase which will no doubt continue to prove hugely popular following the Christmas festivities. Pictured is Geoff Angus, Managing Director of Metcollect and Emma Meehan, Chief Executive at Down Royal. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes

“We are excited to promote Metcollect Ltd and raise awareness of our brand to a new and diverse audience all while enjoying some festive fun.

“Christmas is a time for catching up with friends and family, and what better place to do so than a day out at Down Royal.

“We are looking forward to watching some exceptional horse racing at Down Royal’s final racing fixture of the year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive at Down Royal Racecourse said: “Sincere thanks to Metcollect for once again sponsoring the Boxing Day Races. We are delighted to welcome the team back to the racecourse for another consecutive year.

“With all hospitality packages snapped up and large numbers of tickets already sold, we are expecting a bumper crowd and look forward to providing some festive entertainment over the Christmas period.