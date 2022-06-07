Downshire Tennis Club fundraise for Ukraine

As an organisation that builds homes, communities and hope, Habitat for Humanity, joins with the global community, in calling for an end to the violence that threatens all three.

From the beginning, Habitat for Humanity have been on the ground, working with first responders at the borders, coordinating with partners, directly supporting refugees, providing emergency supplies and temporary shelter. Habitat is working to support the longer-term housing needs for refugees from Ukraine, who settle in communities across Europe.

Downshire Tennis Club ladies captain, Sharon Dennison recently organised a raffle which had wonderful support from members of the club, raising more than £1,600 for Habitat’s response to the war in Ukraine.

Pictured is Geraldine McKeown, Habitat volunteer and member of Downshire Tennis Club, Jenny Williams, Habitat Ireland, and Sharon Dennison, ladies captain Downshire Tennis Club

Habitat Ireland’s chief executive Jenny Williams said: “We’re so thankful for the support from organisations and individuals across Ireland for our appeal.

“Funds raised from organisations like Downshire Tennis Club are making a difference to those forced to flee the violence in Ukraine.”