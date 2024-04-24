Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A team did the double last season winning both League Division One and the Private Greens Senior Cup, while the B team won League Division Two.

Meanwhile the Midweek team, who also had a remarkable season winning Midweek Division One, will start their league campaign next Wednesday, May 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season was an incredible effort for the small Gilford club with their three main teams winning the highest leagues that they could.

CHAMPIONS...There was simply no stopping Dunbarton last season – and they’re aiming for a repeat performance in the summer of 2024.

There’s little doubt that year on year this club continually punches above its weight!

A TEAM

The locals start the season with a very difficult game as they travel to Old Bleach, a team that beat them in the league last season in Randalstown and also knocked them out of the Irish Senior Cup at the same venue.

The locals will need to hit the ground running as this will be one of their toughest games of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all likelihood the team’s two biggest rivals will be Old Bleach and Belmont.

Ballymena are not as strong as they used to be but are always dangerous, while Salisbury have strengthened significantly and Larne can beat anyone on their day.

The A team squad is pretty much identical to that side that lifted the double last season and the locals will be looking forward to hopefully another successful campaign.

B TEAM

The Gilford team’s second string had a wonderful season last year as they defeated many senior teams to lift the League Division Two title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This team has a wonderful mix of youth and experience and is feeling confident for another successful season ahead.

With another strong squad this season, the locals begin their campaign with a home fixture against Old Bleach B.

Their expected rivals over the season will probably be Mossley A, Falls A and Balmoral A.

C TEAM

The Dunbarton C team had a memorable 2023 when they lifted the Midweek Division One title for the second time in the club’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly to the B team, there is huge range of age and experience with team members aged from 12-82!

SIGNINGS

The team has also been boosted by four new signings with Gavin Clinghan, Reggie Bolton, Geoff McCracken and young Jamie Kidd all joining the club and wishing to play midweek bowls.

Their first game on May 1 is a tricky trip to face Larne C so they will also need to hit the ground running

Their main rivals are expected to be 2022 champions Ewarts, Belmont and Old Bleach.