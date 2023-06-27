Qualifying took place on Friday and, as his current form suggested ahead of it, pole position was secured not only for his class but also for the combined VW Spares ‘B’ race which ran together. Already this has been the case this year and all credit to the youngster who, in his first ever season of motor racing, has shown many seasoned campaigners the way home.

As the lights went out Doherty got the better start over fellow front row man Robert Flemming who immediately had gearbox problems off the line. Sean McCallion on row two jumped the start and received a time penalty even though by turn two he was in the lead. It wasn’t plain sailing for Doherty as his car developed a misfire on the early part of the first lap.

This let McCallion stretch his lead quiet quickly although he was unaware of his time penalty. In fact it was Kieran Hannan in his Leastone who was the actual leader of the race keeping Doherty at bay for the opening number of laps. However, the misfire problem he was clearly having was becoming intermittent and when it cleared, he could pick up his pace.

Ronan Doherty, Sheane, leads Kieran Hannon, Leastone, and Colm O'Loughlen, Leastone, on his way to winning round 6 of the LOH Motorsport Formula Vee Rookie race at KIrkistown. Picture: Barry Cregg

Things went from bad to worse for McCallion, he overshot at the hairpin due to a sticking throttle and a couple of laps later he had to enter the pits as an anti-roll bar broke. He got back out but his chance of victory was gone.

Up front Doherty now moved into the lead but still being hampered with his misfire but his cause was helped by the fact Robert Flemming began a charge up the field and in doing so battle with Hannan which let Doherty off the hook. Another Formula Vee newcomer for this round Sean Hynes was putting in a good showing running in third, joining the battle with Flemming, Hannan and Colin Lewis.

By tripping each other up they let Doherty break the all-important tow round the fast high speed circuit. By the final lap the positions were locked in for the top four and Doherty ended up cruising home to take the win from Flemming and Hynes.

Simon Rudd and Niall O’Mara round out the podium spots for the LOH Motorsport rookie class but also mixing with the ‘B’ championship runners showing their improvement as the year has gone on.

Ronan Doherty celebrates winning round 6 of the LOH Motorsport Formula Vee Rookie race at KIrkistown. Picture: Barry Cregg

Speaking after the race, the winner was happy with the win but knew he had a bit of luck on his side.

“I’m delighted to get the win but I don’t really how I did it to be honest,” he said.

“I had a misfire from pretty much from the word go. It did clear for a couple of laps but came back again. I think the boys battling with each other behind helped me a lot to get away.

"I couldn’t do the pace I normally do round here but at least we still got the win in the end.”

Ronan Doherty, with his trophy after winning round 6 of the LOH Motorsport Formula Vee Rookie race at Kirkistown. Picture: Barry Cregg