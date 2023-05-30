Members of 1st Greenisland and 4th Newtownabbey Boys’ Brigade companies represented Northern Ireland at the recent national table tennis championship finals in England.

BB companies from England, Northern Ireland and Scotland competed at the finals, which were held at the Stobart Stadium in Widnes.

The boys from east Antrim were vying for the title alongside teams from 2nd Port Glasgow and 12th Inverness (Scotland) and 26th Leeds and 133rd London (England).

The 1st Greenisland side, made up of Ben, Matt, Tom and Benjamin, made it to the final, losing out to their counterparts from Glasgow.

Boys from 4th Newtownabbey and 1st Greenisland at the national table tennis finals.

A spokesperson for 1st Greenisland said: “This is the fourth time the company has reached the finals of the national table tennis competition, having previously competed in Dublin, Inverness and Lisburn. This year the team progressed through three regional heats to qualify for the national finals.

"1st Greenisland would like to thank Mid and East Antrim Council for their support ahead of this year’s event.”