Emily and Annie’s Treasure win red rosette

The main arena was set up with an inviting course of 12 fences consisting of rustic and coloured poles and fillers. With the first two classes on offer being x-poles and 50cm those competitors were out walking the course from early on that morning in preparation for the prompt 10am start.

As the x-pole class got underway, once again all competitors jumped around with big smiles on their faces and rightly so as everyone in the class jumped unassisted.

Some of these competitors went on to jump into the 50cm with all three competitors jumping a successful double clear, Charlie Watson done it within the fastest time of 34.56 seconds on her new pony ‘Meghan’, followed by Rose Henderson and ‘Tubster’ in 47.66 seconds.

Emily Benson, Annie's Treasure

The course was adjusted to the 60cm class where more fillers and back bars were added to the fences. With only four of the nine competitors finishing on a double clear it was down to who done it in the fast time though fences nine to 12 and that was Aoife Davis and ‘Arizona’. With a super fast time of 27.85 seconds no-one could come close to that time and therefore no-one could deny them of the red ribbon for all their efforts. Second in the 60cm class was Kristina Hayes and ‘Ruby’, double clear in a time of 36.5 seconds.

Aoife Davis continued her winning streak in the 70cm and 80cm classes, this time on chestnut pocket rocket – ‘Pip’. First in both classes and securing the fastest time throughout the day of 24.84 seconds, the pair have set themselves up well for the final next week and are out on top within the league leader board as it stands.

Chloe Scott and ‘Fergie’ finished second in the 70cm class with a lovely double clear and so to Chloe McLaughlin and ‘Teddy Boy’ finishing second in the 80cm class with their time of 26.94 seconds and another lovely double clear.

Emily Benson and ‘Annie’s Treasure’ were delighted with their win in the 90cm class, with Chloe McLaughlin placing second again, this time of Kristen Kleinman’s lovely grey mare ‘Clara’.

Julia Kerr, Cheerna

A special mention to Sara Gray and ‘Keizer’ who took on their first 90cm track and were delighted as they crossed the finish line clear all the way in a time of 33.88 seconds.

A celebratory fist pump in the air was seen as they celebrated their third place win. Sara said she was so delighted with their achievement she felt she had just jumped around Badminton. This clearly meant so much to the pair and Hagans Croft is delighted to be apart of their journey.

As there was no entries for the 1.10m class the 1m class was the last class of the day and as the height was adjusted, clear rounds were harder to achieve. However what was evident was that horse and riders were pushing their boundaries and it was about completing the course, and gaining confidence between horse and rider. First place went to Kerry Parkhill and ‘Elsa’, second - Chloe McLaughlin and ‘Clara’ and third to Emma Brown and ‘Elly Bouncer’. Great to watch these partnerships develop and well done to all for taking on the challenging course.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the fourth leg of Hagan’s Croft’s five week Jump Mix League. Thank you to the arena party Katie and Kristina and to Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

Charlie Watson, Meghan

To find out more about Hagans Croft, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Jump Mix Results

Saturday 14th May 2022

Class 1 - X-Poles

Chloe Scott, Fergie

Charlie Watson, Meghan; Lily Henderson, Emily; Julia Kerr, Cheerna; Rachel Stranney, Snowy.

Class 2 - 50cm

1) Charlie Watson, Meghan; 2) Rose Henderson, Tubster; 3) Rachel Stranney, Snowy

Class 3 - 60cm

1) Aoife Davis, Arizona; 2) Kristina Hayes, Ruby; 3) Cara Hamill, Askamore lass; 4) Vivienne Andrews, Sarah’s Pebbles; 5) Zach Watson, Dolly; 6) Emma Andrews, Mouse.

Class 4 - 70cm

Sara Gray, Keizer

1) Aoife Davis, Pip; 2) Chloe Scott, Fergie; 3) Cara Hamill, Askamore lass; 4) Gail Hadden, Diesel; 5) Amy Cope, Buckaroo; 6) Imogen Hillis, Goose.

Class 5 - 80cm

1) Aoife Davis, Pip; 2) Chloe McLaughlin, Teddy Boy; 3) Emily Benson, Annie’s Treasure; 4) Kristen Kleinman, Clara; 5) Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 6) Sara Gray, Keizer.

Class 6 - 90cm

1) Emily Benson, Annie’s Treasure; 2) Chloe McLaughlin, Clara; 3) Sara Gray, Keizer; 4) Chloe McLaughlin, Teddy Boy; 5) Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 6) Liz Cherry, Monty Miller.

Class 7 - 1m

1) Kerry Parkhill, Elsa; 2) Chloe McLaughlin, Clara; 3) Emma Brown, Elly Bouncer.