Empowering Women Through Sport: Damolly FC hosts inspiring International Women’s Day celebration

​Women of all ages, some along with their teen daughters, came together on Monday night, March 10th, at Newry High School Sports Hall for an empowering International Women’s Day celebration hosted by Damolly Social Women's Football Team.

The Accelerate Action event, held in partnership with Ulster Boxing, featured a variety of fitness and well-being sessions designed to inspire, uplift, and celebrate the incredible women in the local community.

Attendees participated in an engaging line-up of activities, including a Nourish Together workshop led by Catherine Culbert (The Sporty Dietitian), a Pilates session with Elizabeth Hylands (Cura Fitness), and a dynamic boxing workshop delivered by Louise McKenzie from the IABA Ulster Boxing.

Reflecting on the evening, Catherine Culbert shared: "It was an absolute privilege to speak at the Mother-Daughter event, in partnership with Ulster Boxing and Damolly Football Club, celebrating the power of women in sport.

Elizabeth Hylands, Joanne Patterson, Catherine Culbert and Louise McKenzie.

“Seeing mothers and daughters supporting each other, stepping out of their comfort zones to try new exercise sessions, and learning how to nourish their bodies for health and sport was truly inspiring. Events like this remind us that sport is for everyone, and together, we can continue to uplift and empower women at every stage of their journey.”

Following an energetic boxing session, attendees participated in a Pilates cool-down, led by Elizabeth Hylands (Cura Fitness), who emphasised the importance of recovery and flexibility: “Thanks to the fantastic turn-out of women on Monday night, to celebrate International Women's Day, and who took part in Pilates as part of their cool down following a brilliant boxing session with Louise from Ulster Boxing.

“As a Pilates instructor, I wanted to take the ladies through stretches they can use after exercise, as well as to encourage proper breathing, through some traditional practice. All the ladies did so well, and, like my own Pilates groups, all had different flexibility, so we worked on some strength and loosening up some muscles.”

Louise McKenzie, from the IABA Ulster Boxing, also shared her enthusiasm for the event: “This event was a brilliant showcase for the great resources that are available in the Newry area, and the growing availability of sports and education for women’s groups.

“Seeing the different perspectives of the guest speakers and taking part in the mini-sessions gave a flavour of how being active can help – busting a sweat with boxing, relaxing with Pilates, and hearing about nutrition and its importance in our lives. Joanne Patterson did a great job in putting this session together, and I could think of no better way to spend International Women’s Day than surrounded by like-minded women all sharing a common goal of exercising together."

The event was a testament to Damolly FC’s commitment to championing women’s participation in sport. Club representative, Joanne Patterson, expressed her gratitude and pride in the success of the evening: “At Damolly FC, we firmly believe that the incredible women and girls in our community deserve to be celebrated.

“Through the opportunities we actively create for them at our club, and the strong local and regional connections we’ve built, we are truly accelerating action in our own way. Our IWD 2025 Celebration Event was a powerful testament to the impact of empowered women uplifting one another and paving the way for our women of the future.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Ulster Boxing for their invaluable support of our event, as well as to the inspiring female facilitators for sharing their expertise, and Newry High School for the use of their facilities. All helped make the night the resounding success that it was.”

The Accelerate Action event highlighted the importance of collaboration, community, and the unwavering strength of women and girls in sport. With the success of this year’s celebration, Damolly FC and its partners remain committed to creating more opportunities for women and girls to thrive, both on and off the field.

For more information about Damolly FC and future events, please contact: [email protected]