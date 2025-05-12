Eighteen-year-old Ethan Anderson from Inspire Gym in Larne has made an explosive entrance into the world of bodybuilding, securing three major wins in his debut season.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former powerlifting athlete who represented Northern Ireland at the 2024 Commonwealth Games in South Africa, Ethan made the switch to bodybuilding at the start of 2025. His decision has already paid off.

His first outing came at the PCA First Timers competition in St Albans, London, where he took home the top prize and earned invitations to the prestigious British and Universe championships. Not stopping there, he went on to compete in both the NABBA Teen Physique and NABBA Teen Bodybuilding categories – winning both and completing a remarkable hat-trick of victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with three titles under his belt, Ethan is setting his sights on the PCA Natural Bodybuilding circuit, where he hopes to win British and World championship titles.

Ethan Anderson. Photo provided by Inspire Gym Larne.

“Bodybuilding and powerlifting are two totally different sports, and I’ve loved the change,” he said.

“Adapting to new diets and training methods has been challenging, but my background in powerlifting gave me a strong foundation. I’ve really enjoyed transforming my physique for the stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, Ethan is eager to use his experience to guide others.

“My goal now is to help inspire other young lifters to try bodybuilding or powerlifting, and to coach them to success. Both sports have had a massive impact on my life, and I believe they can help so many others too.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.