European medal success for Coleraine's Kyokan Judo Club in Belgium
Kyokan Judo Club competed in the Hainaut Cup International Judo Championships in Belgium on October 5 and 6 with competitors divided into categories by their weight and age.
The results for Kyokan are as follows:
Brandon Richardson Gold in the Under 15’s and Gold in the Under 13’s; Sofia Richardson Silver in the Under 15’s; Ebony McCahon Bronze in the Under 15’s and Silver in the Under 13’s; Dylan McLester in the Under 13’s; Leo McLester Silver in the Under 13’s.
Kyokan’s Alex Gibb, Matthew Gibb, Timothy Oland and Maximus McLester all won numerous fights in their pools to make it through to the knockout stages, but eventually lost out. Head Coach at Kyokan, Garfield Richardon said: “All competitors gained valuable experience in an extremely tough international tournament.”