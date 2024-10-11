European medal success for Coleraine's Kyokan Judo Club in Belgium

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:58 BST
A Coleraine judo club has recently returned from a championship in Belgium with an array of medals after competing against 900 competitors from all over Europe.

Kyokan Judo Club competed in the Hainaut Cup International Judo Championships in Belgium on October 5 and 6 with competitors divided into categories by their weight and age.

The results for Kyokan are as follows:

Brandon Richardson Gold in the Under 15’s and Gold in the Under 13’s; Sofia Richardson Silver in the Under 15’s; Ebony McCahon Bronze in the Under 15’s and Silver in the Under 13’s; Dylan McLester in the Under 13’s; Leo McLester Silver in the Under 13’s.

The members of Coleraine's Kyokan Judo Club who competed in Belgium, pictured with Head Coach Garfield Richardson. Credit Kyokan Judo Club

Kyokan’s Alex Gibb, Matthew Gibb, Timothy Oland and Maximus McLester all won numerous fights in their pools to make it through to the knockout stages, but eventually lost out. Head Coach at Kyokan, Garfield Richardon said: “All competitors gained valuable experience in an extremely tough international tournament.”

