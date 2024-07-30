Excellent bowling by the teenagers at Lurgan’s Youth Bowls Camp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lurgan Bowling Club’s Youth Camp was a great event with up to 10 teenagers in attendance each day.

The coaching staff and helpers did a great job over the three days while introducing the enthusiastic young people to the game of bowls with some building on their experience gained at last year’s event and learning about the structure of a match.

Commenting on the Camp Neil Sloan, Club President said: “Introducing youth into the game is essential for the development of the Club” while also urging “the young people to come along any afternoon or evening to the practices when they would be very welcome to join in and develop their game.”

