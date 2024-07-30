Excellent bowling by the teenagers at Lurgan’s Youth Bowls Camp
and live on Freeview channel 276
The coaching staff and helpers did a great job over the three days while introducing the enthusiastic young people to the game of bowls with some building on their experience gained at last year’s event and learning about the structure of a match.
Commenting on the Camp Neil Sloan, Club President said: “Introducing youth into the game is essential for the development of the Club” while also urging “the young people to come along any afternoon or evening to the practices when they would be very welcome to join in and develop their game.”
He added: “Thanks are due to the coaches and the team of helpers who gave of their time to make the Camp another successful one.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.