Fegan’s TaeKwon-Do champs bring home a haul of medals

CFTKD Colour belts competed at the European Kup Championships in Cardiff and took home six gold, 10 silver and 15 bronze medals.

​Cathal Fegan's School of TaeKwon-Do (CFTKD) competed at the European Championships last weekend in Cardiff and came home with a haul of medals.

​The club won an incredible 16 gold medals with 10 different European Champions crowned. They also picked up 18 silver and 16 bronze medals.

CFTKD Colour belts competed at the European Kup Championships with students hailing from Newry, Silverbridge and Holywood clubs.

In the colour belts the clubs came home with six gold, 10 silver

Freya Sloan European Kup Champion.

and 15 bronze medals.

There were many congratulations to the winners some from their schools, including St Joseph's High School who congratulated their pupil Oisín McEvoy who won gold in sparring U14 Hyper weight.

St Mary’s High School also praised their pupil Hannah Casey who won bronze in patterns and silver in sparring in Cardiff.

St Peter’s Primary School and Nursery posted the following message on Cathal Fegan’s Facebook Page after their pupil Ross Lynch won gold: “Congratulations Ross for taking home first … there is just no stopping you!! After three tough fights you take the title for the under 11 European Champion.”