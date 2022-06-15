Ferguson explains ‘disappointment’ after missing out on Commonwealth Games

The Newtownabbey athlete, who holds two Irish senior records and is a European finalist, missed out on a place at the tournament in Birmingham after not getting the qualification time needed.

Ferguson had hoped to represent Northern Ireland in the 50m backstroke discipline, but had to go through the 100m qualifying process.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on not making it to the games, which are to take place from July 28, Conor said: “It has been a disappointing and difficult few weeks, especially knowing that I am missing out on a potential medal in the 50m backstroke.

Conor Ferguson.

“There is a 50m backstroke event at the Games, but there is not a 50m backstroke qualifying event. To qualify, I had to do the 100m backstroke and I didn’t get the time needed.

“All I want to do is swim for my country and try win our country medals and achieve success for the country, as well as inspire the next generation of swimmers to do the same.

“My focus is now on the Europeans in Rome in August and then my main goal is the Olympics in Paris in 2024.”

In a statement issued to this newspaper, Peter Hill, head coach of Larne Swimming Club added: “As a club we are obviously disappointed for Conor in relation to Commonwealth Games selection, however, we are delighted that four of our members have qualified for the Commonwealth Games (Danielle Hill, Daniel Wiffen, Kaitlyn McCaw and Oliver Gunning- para triathlon), Danielle and Conor for European Championships, Daniel Wiffen for the World Championships and one for European Juniors Championships (Thomas Leggett) and we are proud of them all and will continue to supported each and every one of them in their future endeavours in the sport.”