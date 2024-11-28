​Festive cheer starts for Newry City Runners in Hill Street run

Christmas Classic.

​It was a very quiet week of racing this for Newry City Runners weekend as Storm Bert resulted in both races and Parkruns being cancelled across the Country.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Duffy BMW Clontarf 5 Mile Race

In last week’s report NCR mentioned that the Joe Duffy BMW Clontarf Half Marathon and 5 Mile Race took place.

The club omitted to mention however that NCR had one runner in the 5-miler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Simpsons at the Hill Street Santa Run.

Mark Copeland made his return to the club and did so in style with a terrific race, crossing the finish line in a very impressive time of 34:20, shaving 1:41 mins off his last 5-miler race.

Santa Run – Hill Street Newry

It was more a case of ‘Oh Oh Oh’ than ‘Ho Ho Ho’ on Thursday evening for the Santa Fun Run on Hill Street as temperatures plummeted to skin nipping temperatures.

The Simpsons donned their Santa Suits for the dash up and down Hill Street. Peter Simpson (running for work – Norbrook, support SAH) was second Santa home and Patricia Simpson (with the girls in tow) was fifth home, and the second ‘Mrs Claus!

Newry City Runners

The Christmas Classic Memorial Race

One of the longest running races in the running calendar – The Christmas Classic, will take place on Sunday December 8 at 10am at WIN Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This race has historically been in memory of Kevin Heaney, and it still is. However, over the years we have sadly lost so many more legends within the running community. This has led to a slight change in the name of the event to The Christmas Classic Memorial Race.

This race is in honour the memory of the friends, family members and loved ones we have lost over the years, whether it be runners or those who supported the running community.

Mark Copeland at the Clontarf 5-Miler.

As always, the race will be in support of The Southern Area Hospice, with all proceeds on the day going directly to them.

It is a ‘no frills’, unchipped event, with a minimum donation of just £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘out and back’ route is along the towpath. It is a race for all abilities and is handicapped, so everybody has an equal chance of winning the Kevin Heaney Cup!

Registration will take place at 9am at the Enterprise Centre at WIN on Sunday morning.

Willies Winter Training

Willies Winter Training continues in Kilbroney Park on Sunday at 9:30am.

Meeting point is in the Lower Carpark. The session, which is free of charge, is open to all runners and will last for 90 minutes consisting of a one-mile warm-up, drills, jumps/hurdles, hill work to mention a few followed by a cooldown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note that if there is an Athletics Event taking place on a Sunday, the session will not take place that day.

Club training

Club Training continues at St Colman’s Running Track on Tuesday evening at 7pm.

Thursday evening club run meeting point is outside Newry Leisure Centre, 7pm, it is a run for all levels, all welcome.