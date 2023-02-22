Four brothers from Glengormley are set to participate in a kickboxing event in east Belfast this weekend in what is understood to be a first for the sport in Northern Ireland.

James Braniff (20), who holds a British and European title, will be stepping inside the squared circle in the ProKick kickboxing event ‘Brothers in Arms’ on February 26, with his three brothers Adam, Dan and Nathan also set to compete.

James was the first to join ProKick at the age of 14. He was followed a few years later by his younger brother Adam. After lockdown restrictions eased, older brother Dan joined in July 2021.

As well as training together, the brothers work together in the family business ‘The Captain’s Table’ on Carnmoney Road.

Adam, James, Dan and Nathan.

Eldest brother Nathan, an up and coming actor starring in BBC One drama ‘Blue Lights’, had been living and working in London, but after returning home to Northern Ireland, he joined the Laburnum Street-based gym in August 2022. On Sunday he is due to make his competitive debut on a show with all three of his younger brothers.

James will top the bill with his first European title defence since winning it last November in Belgium.

ProKick’s Billy Murray said: “It’s been a busy four months for James, who has come back from a year lay off due to an injury not associated with the sport.

"He stepped back into the ring for the first time in October at Champions Fight League 2 beating a tough Dutch opponent, travelled to Belgium in November to take the title and fought last weekend in Champions Fight League 3 winning against Adam Abdurahman from Carlow.

"Champions Fight League 4 is all about him defending his title, but also the Braniff brothers stepping out together to take on the kickboxing world.

"Dan has been busy over the last year, getting as much experience as possible, fighting in Belfast, Londonderry, Waterford and Scotland. His last few performances have shown that he is learning and honing his craft inside the ring and is deemed to be a real up and coming talent from the ProKick gym.

“Expect explosive action from start to finish and spare a thought for their parents, Mark and Hilary.”