Thursday’s Scrabo Hill Race, with a 6.4k course with 365m of elevation, saw four of the usual ‘mountain goats’ in action. Peter Tees as he finished 22nd in 34:31. Bernadette O’Kane was 33rd in 37:11, Shirhaan Hameed 58th in 39:19 and Carolyn Crawford 91st in 44:25.
The Mallusk 5 Mile Road Race saw another fantastic run from Christopher McNickle, finishing 11th (3rd M35) in a time of 29:24. Darren Walsh was 47th in 33:07, David Shiels collected another age category placing, finishing 59th (3rd M55) in 34:12. David McGaffin was 100th in 37:13 and Gemma Craig was 272nd in 54:28.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saturday saw eight Springwell RC members make the trip to Cookstown for the popular Stanley Reid 5 Mile Memorial Road Race. Catherine Pinkerton had another great race, finishing 52nd in 35:24 to win her age category, while James Hughes, 65th in 37:14, and Pauline Mullan, 77th in 38:27 both ran personal bests, with Pauline also winning her age category. Michael Johnson also featured in the age category positions finishing third in his group.
Springwell RC - 52nd Catherine Pinkerton 35:24 (1st F45), 59th Michael Johnson 36:51 (3rd M60), 65th James Hughes 37:14 PB, 77th Pauline Mullan 38:27 PB (1st
F50), 96th Leisa McKenna 39:48, 121st Jim Bradley 43:22, 137th Andrew Wilmot 46:59, 140th Antionette Conway 47:46.
There was also racing on Friday night in the Glens of Antrim where Iris Wilson was 53rd in the Glenlough Quarry 5k with a time of 39:39. Saturday night’s ‘Run the Trails’ event saw Michael Mulvenna taking on the challenge of the Half Marathon in Mount Stewart. A great run by Michael saw him finish 9th in a time of 1:50:56 and second in his age category. Also, on Saturday Adam Henderson finished 41st at the Breffni 3 Province Challenge in County Cavan with a time of 53:57.
Parkrun
Advertisement
Advertisement
This week saw 56 Springers out and about parkrunning at eleven different venues.
Ecos - Kenneth BACON 41:06; Portrush - David O’NEILL 21:08, Maurice WALKER 21:12, Rhys WALKER 21:36, Reid JACK 27:31, Mervyn THOMPSON 27:45, Patricia CRAIG 28:11, Sylvia POLLOCK 28:50, Pamela HOWE 30:49, Heather SPENCE 31:02, Andrew WILSON 32:52, Aisling HYNES 35:11, Alanna MILLAR 35:13, Pauline DUKE 35:31, Emer THOMPSON 36:14, Iris WILSON 41:07.
Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 22:27; Ardgillan - Kate MCNICHOLL 33:41, Fergal MACKLE 33:43, Caitriona MACKLE 39:24; Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:01, James THOMPSON 19:24, Ryan KENNEDY 19:54, Kevin MCLEAN 20:57, Peter TEES 21:16, Jonno JOHNSON 22:58, Fergus THOMPSON 23:15, Gary MOORE 23:50, Janet PATRICK 24:40, Sinead GRAHAM 25:07, Alan WHITE 25:59, Andrew WILMOT 26:21, Darren WALSH 26:46, Nicola WHITE 29:53, John MCMICHAEL 32:02, Lara WALSH 35:27, David MCGAFFIN, 41:21, Linda MC MICHAEL 43:03.
Buncrana - Adrian FINLAY 22:33; Achill Greenway - Majella MCATEER 25:45, Mariette MULVENNA 28:43; Garvagh Forest - Paul LAVERTY 23:08, Michael MCKEOWN 27:00, Kay HACK 29:36, Bernie HANNIGAN 30:32, Rhona LAVERTY 35:06; Derrynoid Forest - Jim BREEN 27:04; Limepark Playing Fields - Rodney MC PHEE 19:24 PB, Jonathan MCNABB 21:13, Fiona PRUE 23:48, Deborah MC PHEE 24:04 PB, Patrick MAGEE 25:24 PB, Helena DORNAN 37:23 PB; Havelkanal - Lorraine ABERNETHY 29:02, Elaine MONTGOMERY 31:30, Amanda SCOTT 31:48, Catherine BYERS 33:48.