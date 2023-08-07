Thursday’s Scrabo Hill Race, with a 6.4k course with 365m of elevation, saw four of the usual ‘mountain goats’ in action. Peter Tees as he finished 22nd in 34:31. Bernadette O’Kane was 33rd in 37:11, Shirhaan Hameed 58th in 39:19 and Carolyn Crawford 91st in 44:25.

The Mallusk 5 Mile Road Race saw another fantastic run from Christopher McNickle, finishing 11th (3rd M35) in a time of 29:24. Darren Walsh was 47th in 33:07, David Shiels collected another age category placing, finishing 59th (3rd M55) in 34:12. David McGaffin was 100th in 37:13 and Gemma Craig was 272nd in 54:28.

Saturday saw eight Springwell RC members make the trip to Cookstown for the popular Stanley Reid 5 Mile Memorial Road Race. Catherine Pinkerton had another great race, finishing 52nd in 35:24 to win her age category, while James Hughes, 65th in 37:14, and Pauline Mullan, 77th in 38:27 both ran personal bests, with Pauline also winning her age category. Michael Johnson also featured in the age category positions finishing third in his group.

Antoinette Conway, Leisa McKenna, James Hughes, Catherine Pinkerton and Jim Bradley at the Stanley Reid 5 Mile. Credit David McGaffin

Springwell RC - 52nd Catherine Pinkerton 35:24 (1st F45), 59th Michael Johnson 36:51 (3rd M60), 65th James Hughes 37:14 PB, 77th Pauline Mullan 38:27 PB (1st

F50), 96th Leisa McKenna 39:48, 121st Jim Bradley 43:22, 137th Andrew Wilmot 46:59, 140th Antionette Conway 47:46.

There was also racing on Friday night in the Glens of Antrim where Iris Wilson was 53rd in the Glenlough Quarry 5k with a time of 39:39. Saturday night’s ‘Run the Trails’ event saw Michael Mulvenna taking on the challenge of the Half Marathon in Mount Stewart. A great run by Michael saw him finish 9th in a time of 1:50:56 and second in his age category. Also, on Saturday Adam Henderson finished 41st at the Breffni 3 Province Challenge in County Cavan with a time of 53:57.

Parkrun

David McGaffin, David Shiels, Christopher McNickle and Darren Walsh at the Mallusk 5 Mile. Credit David McGaffin

This week saw 56 Springers out and about parkrunning at eleven different venues.

Ecos - Kenneth BACON 41:06; Portrush - David O’NEILL 21:08, Maurice WALKER 21:12, Rhys WALKER 21:36, Reid JACK 27:31, Mervyn THOMPSON 27:45, Patricia CRAIG 28:11, Sylvia POLLOCK 28:50, Pamela HOWE 30:49, Heather SPENCE 31:02, Andrew WILSON 32:52, Aisling HYNES 35:11, Alanna MILLAR 35:13, Pauline DUKE 35:31, Emer THOMPSON 36:14, Iris WILSON 41:07.

Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 22:27; Ardgillan - Kate MCNICHOLL 33:41, Fergal MACKLE 33:43, Caitriona MACKLE 39:24; Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:01, James THOMPSON 19:24, Ryan KENNEDY 19:54, Kevin MCLEAN 20:57, Peter TEES 21:16, Jonno JOHNSON 22:58, Fergus THOMPSON 23:15, Gary MOORE 23:50, Janet PATRICK 24:40, Sinead GRAHAM 25:07, Alan WHITE 25:59, Andrew WILMOT 26:21, Darren WALSH 26:46, Nicola WHITE 29:53, John MCMICHAEL 32:02, Lara WALSH 35:27, David MCGAFFIN, 41:21, Linda MC MICHAEL 43:03.