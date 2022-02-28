Full schedule for Springwell

Sperrin Harriers Winter League Trail Series

The finale of the Winter League Trail Series took place on Saturday, February 26, at Parkanaur Forest Park near Castlecaulfield.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The severe weather throughout the week had kept the organisers on their toes, ready to change the course at a moment’s notice depending on rainfall, wind or too many fallen trees on the course but, thankfully the weather behaved on Saturday and the event went ahead as planned in cool, calm conditions perfect for running.

Alan Nevin at Parkanaur

Podium places and age category wins were still up for grabs if the necessary performances could be achieved so motivation was high as the runners took on the three and a bit laps of the very scenic forest park.

Twelve Springwell members took part with Alan Nevin, Judith Buchanan, Maurice Walker and Carolyn Gilfillan all in contention for places in their respective age categories.

After a very fast downhill start the race leaders began to pull away from the field and settled into a fast pace that they would maintain throughout.

Springwell’s Alan Nevin produced another great performance to finish fourth with a time of 1:03:49 which secured his first place in the M30 – 39 age category for the series.

Alan Platt at Limavady Parkrun

A 47th place finish for Judith Buchanan in 1:16:55 saw her finish first in the F40 – 49 age category, while 13th for Maurice Walker in 1:08:37 (M50 – 59) and 55th for Carolyn Gilfillan in 1:18:39 (F30 – 39) saw them finish second in their respective age categories.

Springwell Results - 4th Alan Nevin 1:03:49, 13th Maurice Walker 1:08:37, 18th Rodney McPhee 1:10:01, 30th Rhys Walker 1:12:37, 41st James Hughes 1:16:28, 45th Judith Buchanan 1:16:55, 55th Carolyn Gilfillan 1:18:39, 65th George Mimnagh 1:20:32, 67th Michael Johnson 1:20:47, 111th Roy Buchanan 1:29:20, 119th Deborah McPhee 1:32:56, 155th Andrew Wilmot 1:49:59.

Thanks you to everyone who took part in the series and to Sperrin Harriers for their organisation and hospitality.

Parkrun

Carolyn Gilfillan at Parkanaur

This weekend saw 41 Springers parkrunning at nine different venues with one personal best recorded.

Congratulations to Alan Platt who completed his 150th parkrun.

Ecos - Claire Ramsey 25:18

Queen’s - Gary Moore 25:02

Deborah McPhee at Parkanaur

Portrush - Mervyn Thompson 24:29, Fiona Martin 24:3, Paul Moore 24:32, Cathy Adams 24:41, Graeme Elliott 25:51, Patricia Craig 26:41, Barry McBride 27:22, George Brien 28:14, Pamela Howe 29:37, Amanda Scott

30:21, Andrew Wilson 31:05, Elaine Montgomery 31:36, Bernie Drain 33:04, Colin Connolly 33:26, Catherine Byers 34:01, Fergal Mackle 34:36, Lorraine Abernethy 34:47, Caitriona Mackle 36:16, Kenneth Bacon 42:36, Emer

Thompson 50:53

Omagh - Deborah Archibald 30:00

Antrim - Ruari Bradley 23:01

Castlewellan - Gary Kendall 22:16

Judith Buchanan at Parkanaur

Limavady - Chris Denton 17:43, Peter Tees 22:17, Fergus Thompson 23:29, Adrian Finlay 23:42, Alan Platt 23:52, Pauline Mullan 25:39, Janet Patrick 26:11, Alan White 27:36, Heather McLaughlin 31:47, Nicola White 31:47, Karen Robinson 34:15

Agnew - Rhona Laverty 35:28

Garvagh Forest - Michael McKeown 24:01, Rozzy Skuce 24:48, Peter Jack 26:02, Caroline Owen 41:55

NI & Ulster senior Cross Country

The NI & Ulster Senior Cross Country took place at Gransha Park on Saturday with Springwell’s James Weir finishing 72nd in a time of 50:10.