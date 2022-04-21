Fury undercard cancellation heartbreak for Anthony Cacace

Cacace, the British super featherweight champion, had been due to compete for the WBO international belt at 130lbs against the South American fighter on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s cotest with Dillian Whyte, but the bout has now been cancelled due Romero experiencing visa complications.

Adopted Carrickfergus man, Cacace had based himself back in the east Antrim town once again for over the past 10 weeks under the roof of the Evolution Boxing Club in anticipation of his bout at Wembley Stadium.

Evolution Boxing Club was established by Iain Mahood in Mallusk in 2018, before reloacting to Carrick in March 2021.

Anthony Cacace at Wembley Stadium.

Commenting following news of the cancellation, Mahood said: “After flying to London to fulfill press obligations and just days shy of gracing Wembley it has been confirmed that he is off the show.

“His opponent, former world champion, Jonathan Romero had visa issues and couldn’t get into the UK and a suitable replacement couldn’t be found in time.

“It’s upsetting news for anyone, but particularly harsh on Cacace. The 33-year-old has been long since heralded as a unique talent with the ability to perform at the very top but has endured a stop-start existence since turning over.

“Saturday was set to change that. A big fight on a huge card that would lead to a world title shot. However, the fight is no more and his team now await news on a possible new date.”

Posting on social media, a devastated Anthony explained: “I actually can’t believe I’m writing this status. I have been away from my children and home for three months only to be told that I will not be fighting on this show.

“What an absolute kick in the teeth. Boxing’s broke me many times, but this time I just feel shattered.”