Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is joining forces with Jog Lisburn and Atlas Running to host the City’s first ever 5km road race.

The event will take place on Friday March 24, starting at Bow Street Mall in Lisburn City Centre and local people are being invited to sign up before the registration closing date on March 10.

The race is expected to attract running clubs from across Northern Ireland as well as individuals taking on the challenge of their first competitive 5K. Participants can find the race right for them by choosing from a wide range of categories based on their previous times and experience.

Children aged 8 years and over can sign up for the 1.5km Fun Run.

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Chair of Leisure & Community Development Committee and Adrian Daye from Jog Lisburn & Atlas Running is joined by local runners from Jog Lisburn to launch the City of Lisburn 5K

This event provides a great introduction to running and also encourages the whole family to get active together.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Chair of the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Leisure & Community Development Committee said, “The City of Lisburn 5K is one of the first running events taking place in the council area in 2023.

"The race is a great opportunity to get moving with friends and family and create a memorable run throughout the city centre.

"It is also a fantastic event to kick start training towards the Vitality Membership Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run taking place later in this year. I would warmly encourage both competitive runners and fun runners to sign up for the 5K today.”

Adrian Daye, from Jog Lisburn and Atlas Running added: “I am delighted to deliver this unique 5K event in partnership with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

"The race is a fantastic opportunity for running clubs to clock up some miles together and set new personal best times.

"It is also a great event for families and individuals to get involved and take their first steps in the sport.

"I look forward to welcoming everyone to the start line on March 24.”

There are six races starting from 6.30pm.

