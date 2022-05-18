Giants fail to soar against Antrim Jets

The Causeway Giants suffered their first defeat of the season

Both teams’ throwing options were limited due to the strong gusty winds and scoring was low in all quarters, with the Jets adding touchdowns in each half.

Despite getting yardage in a few drives the Giants were unable to capitalise on field position to get points on the board.

Speaking after the game, Giants General Manager said: “It was a difficult day at the office for us, but these are a great bunch of lads and they will bounce back.

Giants went down 16-0 at a blustery Lime Park, Armoy to their local rivals Antrim Jets

“The windy conditions made our passing game difficult and we couldn’t get the running game going.

“We now turn our attention to training next Sunday at 10am at Lime Park where we still welcome anyone to come along and join us.”

Giants Game MVPs

Offense: Peter McCaughan

Defense: Ethan Olhrich

Special Teams: Kristyn “Viking” White

Special thanks goes to those who turned out to offer support, as always The Giants were blessed with a large vocal crowd who came along and enjoyed the day.

The Giants are next in action on the road to Louth Mavericks in Dundalk on June 5.

