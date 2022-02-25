Glenariff Mountain Race makes a return

The nickname is the result of the continuing sponsorship of this race by Glens of Antrim Potatoes, who supply each runner with a bag of spuds and a packet of crisps - not a bad set of goodies to bring home post-race!

The event itself is an ever present on the calendar around early spring, and the weather usually holds out well for the participants with no major drama.

The last event was on March 14, 2020, just being held in time before the lockdown kicked in. Then runners were under the cloud of expectation that same race was to be the last for a fair while.

Seamus Lynch (Newcastle AC) powering to top of Glenariff and victory in the last 'Spud Run' in 2020

Seamy Lynch (Newcastle AC) was first man home in 44:20 followed in by Jonny Scott and Adam Cunningham in second and third (Mourne Runners) a couple of minutes behind.

The ladies’ podium was Esther Dickon (Newry AC) over the line in 52:39, three and six minutes ahead of Karalee McBride (Mourne Runners) and Alison Stocks (Ballydrain Harriers).

Unfortunately, the event was not able to take place in 2021 but has returned to start the series off for 2022, much to the relief of all looking forward to a full calendar once more.

Falling under the short category (sub 10k), the race begins at the Glenariff Community Centre at the Oisíns GAC field in Waterfoot village.

Approximately six miles in length, runners will leave the field to meet the nearby Ulster Way path directly beside the Glen River for two miles (and over a few stiles), before crossing the road to continue steeply on the northern face of the glen one mile uphill to the high checkpoint topped at 370m, then turning on a very fast descent back down and onto the trail returning towards the pitch.

Definitely one for the speedsters and the descent off the glen will test even the hardiest. Legs however can be cured with a dip in the sea at the nearby beach!

Full race kit will be required including body cover (waterproof trousers, coat, hat and gloves), whistle, trail or fell shoes. No road runners.

The race route will be clearly marked and chipped timed. Runner should bring their oown water bottles and fill at the community centre.

Online entries only (available on website). Closing date is Wednesday, March 9, entries will not be available on race day.