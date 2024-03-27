Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The U14s set the ball rolling in their Kingspan game by defeating Cavan 24-10 in the final of the Ulster Cup.

Bann’s U18 side then made it a double; edging home 16-15 against Coleraine in the afternoon final of their Provincial Cup, also at the Kingspan Stadium.

Saturday was the first time two Bann sides contested, and won, two finals.

Bann U14 captain Ryan Johnston raises the Ulster Cup as the rest of his team celebrate their win at the Kingspan Stadium.

U14 coach Noel Irwin said: "What a great advert for youth rugby...I couldn’t be happier with the attitude and application of the squad."

U18 coach Coly Bickerstaff: "We knew that Coleraine would put it up to us and we’d have to be at or near our best to retain the cup...It wasn’t perfect but I think we deserved it in the end."

EXCITEMENT

Meanwhile, the club’s First XV recorded a bonus point win against league challengers Barnhall. It finished 27-28.

In a game that almost matched the excitement of the 42-40 win over league leaders Nenagh in February, Bann again underlined their potential by coming away from second-placed Barnhall with all five league points to keep themselves within shouting distance of a promotion play-off place.

And to round off a successful day, Bann Thirds were cementing their position as runners-up in Provincial Premier Division 1 with a 34-0 win over Belfast Harlequins Seconds.

Also at the weekend, there was further success for Bann Women.

Following their cup semi-final win the previous week, they fielded a much-changed team for their penultimate league fixture, but still beat Ophir Women 29-10 away from home.

Head coach Charlie Farrell said: "We had a lot of players playing out of position, so started slowly.

"The rugby these girls play is a testament to their hard work during the week."

He added that extending the winning streak gave the side "great momentum heading into a final at the Kingspan…

"There’s going to be a lot of tough calls on the starting fifteen for the final now!"