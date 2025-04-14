​Gold medals for St Monica's boxers Oisin and Lauren in the Antrim Open

Oisin Murphy Markey, the champion, with his family and coaches James McGuinness and Owen Murphy.

​It was another weekend of medals for St Monica’s Boxing Club, as Oisin Murphy Markey and Lauren Smith won golds.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Oisin claimed gold in the Boy 1 31kg category on Tuesday night in the Antrim Open All-Ireland qualifiers when he beat James Hassin from Corpus Christi BC on a 4/1 split decision.

On Wednesday night, he went on to beat Donagh McCartan from East Down BC to lift the Antrim Title. His coach James McGuinness said: “I have never witnessed a semi-final like this one on Tuesday night. Young Oisin went into the lion’s den as the championship was held in his opponent’s club. He was trailing 4/1 after the first round and Oisin knew he had to up his game and win the next two rounds. The strength of character that this 11 year old from St Peter’s Primary School showed to win the next two rounds and claim gold was fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oisin will not forget this day after his weigh-in in Belfast at 7:30am on Wednesday morning. In the afternoon at 3pm he made his confirmation. Then it was on to Belfast that evening to compete in the final which he went on to win.

Oisin Murphy Markey Boy 1 31kg Antrim Open and Dublin Qualifiers Champion

Lauren a winner

St Monica’s young female boxer Lauren Smith from Daisy Hill Rd won the Antrim title by way of walk over as there was no other girls in her weight. Their coach James McGuinness went on to say that both Oisin and Lauren trained very hard for this competition. The commitment they showed by turning up at the club and training five nights a week was a credit to them. Coach Owen Murphy said: “The Club is delighted for Oisin and Lauren and they deserved to book their place in All-Ireland Finals in Dublin on Easter week.

“Also, it’s great to see our young coaches James McGuiness and Jamie Gray get the right results too for all their hard work and commitment training our young boxers. They are doing a fantastic job.”

Elite news

St Monica's boxer Lauren Smith won gold at the Antrim Open.

In other news in the club, Liam Ward is getting a call up for the Antrim Select team and travelling to France in May for a competition. Young Daire McGuinness is getting ready for the All-Ireland Cadets while James McCann is training for the U18’s All-Ireland to qualify for the Europeans. Ryan Murphy is also training for the Elites.