​​Golden Girl Elana Sheppard wins All-Ireland title for Rathfriland Boxing Club

Elana Sheppard from Rathfriland ABC with proud dad and coach Christopher and Uncle Kevin coach after she claimed All-Ireland Gold in Dublin.

​Easter week for most people means chocolate eggs and family holidays, but not for one teenage boxer from Rathfriland who made it her business to claim her first All- Ireland title in Dublin.

Elana Sheppard aged 14 lifted Gold in spectacular fashion with a stoppage in the second round against her opponent from Galway Club Celtic Eagles.

After winning her semi-final mid-week on a unanimous decision against an opponent from Fr Horgans club, Cork, young Sheppard booked her place in the Saturday night final.

With almost a 12 hour wait from her early morning weigh-in Sheppard took to the ring with her dad and uncle in her corner late on Saturday night.

After a convincing first round, the referee stopped the fight in the second round in favour of Sheppard, after she landed a few powerful back hands.

After being beaten in a split decision in the 2024 final, young Sheppard was determined not to leave Dublin without securing an Irish title in 2025.

Hall of fame

With only a handful of boxers from Rathfriland Boxing Club ever claiming an Irish title, Elana will join the hall of fame, to become only the second girl in the club’s history to claim an All-Ireland title. What a way to bounce back after a loss in 2024 and sustaining an elbow injury at the start of this season.

Logan will be back

This week-long competition at Easter each year marks the culmination of six days of boxing and hundreds of bouts fought by young boxers from across Ireland, competing for an All-Ireland title. One lad who will be back is Rathfriland boxer Logan Cromie, who

was defeated this year in his quarter final by a tough opponent from Togher boxing club, Cork. Cromie who is shaping up to be a stylish boxer has his eye set on 2026.

Club titles tally growing

Elana has added a further title to the clubs 2025 tally after fellow boxer Callum Binks secured his first All-Ireland title earlier this year. With Club membership growing in strength and new premises on the horizon, the future looks bright for Rathfrland Cross Community ABC.