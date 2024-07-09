Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Garvagh tug-of-war team has qualified for the World Championships, following a ‘golden’ performance at the Northern Ireland Championships.

Garvagh won four out of five Northern Ireland (NITOWA) championship weights at the event that took place on Saturday, June 29 and Saturday, July 6.

Garvagh took gold in both 560kgs and 640kg weighs, ensuring automatic qualification to the 2024 World Championships in Mannheim Germany. They also won gold in 600kg and 440kg mixed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garvagh will now complete at the British and Irish championship in Melton Mowbray England mid August.

Garvagh tug of war win gold and qualify for World Championships. CREDIT NELSON HANNA

A club spokesperson said: “It’s good to see a new of batch teenage pullers, and some new members making the crossover from others sports including tri-athalon and arm wrestling.

"We have parents and siblings all pulling together and an age gap spanning 50 years. The experience and old stories seen to work well.”