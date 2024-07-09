'Golden' performances from Garvagh secures place at tug-of-war World Championships in Germany
Garvagh won four out of five Northern Ireland (NITOWA) championship weights at the event that took place on Saturday, June 29 and Saturday, July 6.
Garvagh took gold in both 560kgs and 640kg weighs, ensuring automatic qualification to the 2024 World Championships in Mannheim Germany. They also won gold in 600kg and 440kg mixed.
Garvagh will now complete at the British and Irish championship in Melton Mowbray England mid August.
A club spokesperson said: “It’s good to see a new of batch teenage pullers, and some new members making the crossover from others sports including tri-athalon and arm wrestling.
"We have parents and siblings all pulling together and an age gap spanning 50 years. The experience and old stories seen to work well.”
Club captain Steven Speers said: “For the next four weeks, we only stop training to go to work and sleep.”