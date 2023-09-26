GOLF: Heartache for Bridge in Rosmore

Mayobridge Golf Club

​The final Inter-Club action of the year saw the ‘Bridge men head to Co. Cavan on Sunday afternoon for the second leg of the Rossmore Cup final.

They faced an uphill task after the first leg, which was played last weekend, and finished three matches to one in favour of the Breffni men. Team captain Harry Addis was secretly hoping that perhaps this wouldn't be the case and the Met Office had got it wrong and we might get away with just a few showers, as poor conditions would probably favour the home team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately, just as the match got underway, the heavy rain arrived on cue making it almost impossible to play golf with some of the greens flooded.

The home team were soon in the ascendancy and out in front in all four matches.

However, as the rain eased the ‘Bridge boys began to stage a comeback with two of the matches getting back to all square.

But the torrential rain was soon replaced by heavy showers and very strong winds, which slowed the pace of play and seemed to hand the advantage back to the home team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pete Travers holed his approach shot at the twelfth for eagle. But as the matches headed towards the concluding stages, Co. Cavan claimed the first match on a three to one scoreline.

That left Mayobridge needing to win all three of remaining games by a considerable margin to stand any chance.

After nearly five hours of play, the writing was on the wall as captain Harry Addis called in the remaining matches as the maths made it impossible for his team to claim victory.

In his post match address at the presentation, he thanked his team for the tremendous effort they had put in throughout season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He understood that they were deeply disappointed to lose, but they had done the club proud in the manner in which they had conducted themselves in getting to the final stage of the competition.

After receiving the cup the Co. Cavan team captain Damien Johnstone also complimented the Mayobridge lads for their efforts, especially on the high standard of golf they had displayed in the home leg.

​

CAPTAIN'S AWAY DAY

The captain's away day took place at Ardee Golf Club on Saturday past. There was a great turnout of members for the occasion.

The weather gods were also shining on Mark as the dry conditions made for a great golfing day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The course was in excellent shape with the greens in particular being in superb order. At the prize giving presentation afterwards club captain Mark O’Neill thanked everyone for their support throughout the year. He said that he felt honoured and privileged to have been appointed captain he also had put together a short fun video presentation highlighting of the events of his the year in office which everyone enjoyed. The overall winner was Dermot Rice (26) with a terrific score of 44pts. Dermot just edged out Gerald McCarthy (25) who finished runner-up with the same score. Martin Keig was third with 43pts.

​

FORTHCOMING EVENTS