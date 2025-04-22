Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s time to get your nominations in for the Belfast Sports Awards 2025.

Shining a spotlight on excellence in sport and physical activity in the city, the GolfNow Belfast Sports Awards seeks to recognise the hard work and dedication of those involved in sport, from grassroots level to the very top of the international sporting arena.

With 16 awards across seven categories, the awards, organised by Belfast City Council, also seek to recognise the unsung heroes of sport – the coaches and volunteers without whose commitment, the athletes and clubs could not continue in the way that they do.

Launching the awards for 2025, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “2024 was a thrilling year full of sporting firsts and achievement with local sportspeople achieving Olympic and World medals in rowing, gymnastics and swimming, making a huge splash at the XXXIII Summer Olympics in Paris and bringing home four gold, a silver and two bronze Olympic medals.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray is joined at the launch of the GolfNow Belfast Sports Awards 2025 with Kevin Murray and Sara-Louise Bowman from GolfNow and awards host, Claire McCollum. Picture: Brian Thompso

"I am delighted to launch the GolfNow Belfast Sports Awards 2025 and announce the nominations open. These awards are the perfect opportunity to recognise the people who make sport happen in Belfast – from our inspirational young athletes to the coaches and people who volunteer behind the scenes.

"I would encourage the people of Belfast to take a few minutes to recognise their sporting hero by nominating them for an award, recognising all the hours others spend developing potential, being a role model and helping to improve the health and fitness of our city.”

Sara-Louise Bowman, senior manager, Strategic Initiatives, GolfNow said: “GolfNow are delighted to be the headline partner with Belfast City Council on the prestigious Belfast Sports Awards, celebrating the people who make sport thrive in our communities.

"At GolfNow, our core values align closely with the awards—fostering connection, engagement, health and wellbeing, learning and development, and recognising those who strive for greatness.

"We are especially proud that BRS Golf is sponsoring the ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award.Volunteers are the lifeblood of golf clubs and sports organisations, helping to grow the game and keep clubs accessible and welcoming. Through our technology and partnerships, GolfNow is dedicated to making it easier for golfers to play and clubs to thrive.”

This year, there will be 16 awards presented in total across seven categories. Those categories include Pathway to Clubs sponsored by Active Belfast, Coach of the Year sponsored by GLL, Sports Personality of the Year sponsored by Commonwealth Games Council and Sports Medicine NI, Team of the Year, Healthy Lifestyle sponsored by Active Belfast, Volunteer of the Year sponsored by BRS Golf and Sporting Hall of Fame.

The closing date for nominations is 12 noon on Wednesday, April 30. Those shortlisted will be invited to attend the awards ceremony on May 30 at Belfast City Hall.

An online nomination form and more information is available at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/sportsawards