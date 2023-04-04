Gorran is joint winner of BDO NI Ulster Hockey Competition Plate
Ulster Hockey’s annual primary schools’ competition crowned their champions this week – with success for one Causeway Coast and Glens area team!
By Una Culkin
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:39 BST
The finals took place at Stormont Playball Pitches, involving all qualifying teams from across Ulster. Now in its fourth year, the partnership between Ulster Hockey and BDO NI continues to raise the profile of hockey.
With 36 schools competing in both finals’ days, the Boys’ Competition Plate was shared by joint winners Gorran Primary School, Coleraine, and Antrim Primary School.