Green light for 2022 Modern Tyres Ulster Rally

The rally began in 1965 by the late Jimmy Byrne, Modern Tyres has grown to become Ireland’s largest retail tyre company. It has 45 branches in Ireland, including its state-of-the-art facility in Newry’s Carnbane Industrial Estate – the backdrop for the rally’s service park and finish celebrations.
Commenting on the renewed sponsorship deal Stephen Shaw – Modern Tyres’ Group sales and marketing manager said: “Following the success of the rally last November, we are delighted to be back on board as title sponsor for the 2022 Ulster Rally.
“We are looking forward to working with the organisers from Northern Ireland Motor Club to put on another great event.”
Having been staged later than normal last year due to the Covid pandemic, the Ulster Rally will return to its traditional summer slot and host the final round of the Irish Tarmac Championship.
After round five of the cross-border series, Josh Moffett currently tops the standings courtesy of victories on the Galway International, West Cork and recent Donegal International rallies.
The Ulster Rally will also revert back to a popular two-day format, with the Friday leg totalling 27 competitive miles and the deciding Saturday leg challenging crews to the tune of 67 miles.
Ulster Rally clerk of the course Philip Murray said: “Plans are progressing well for the rally and to secure a title sponsor in Modern Tyres is a big piece of the jigsaw.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the business’s continued support, and given its long association with the sport of rallying – and its support of drivers such as Alastair Fisher – it just seems like a natural fit for both parties.
“Like many large-scale sporting events that are held in Northern Ireland, the Ulster Rally relies on sponsorship to make it viable and safeguard its future going forward,” continued Murray.
Supplementary regulations along with a rally guide for fans making the trip to Newry will soon be available on the Ulster Rally website, with entries opening on Rallyscore in the next few days (www.rallyscore.net).