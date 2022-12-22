Hughes Insurance has announced that Chester Enriquez, a 14-year-old gymnast, is the eighth athlete to have been awarded a £500 bursary as part of an ongoing partnership with the Mary Peters Trust.

Lady Mary Peters said: “Chester is an outstanding gymnast, with multiple national wins under his belt. His achievements at such a young age are a testament to his talent, hard work, and they give us a glimpse of the bright future he has in store.

“I hope that the bursary funding from Hughes Insurance will help to support him as he prepares for the British Championships and London Open in the new year.”

Chester, who trains in Salto Club in Lisburn, specialises in artistic gymnastics such as floor, pommel, rings, vault, parallel-bars and the high bar. He holds the title of Under 14 British Vault Champion and remains unbeaten in England for vault this year.

Lady Mary Peters, Chester Enriquez and Emma Haughian, Senior Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance

In November, he competed in the Irish Championships placing first in floor, pommel, vault and parallel-bars, second on the high bar and third on rings.

The bursary award follows national recognition from Gymnastics Ireland who recently named Chester as a recipient of their ‘Rising Star Award’.

14-year-old Chester was first introduced to gymnastics through his St Peter's Nursery during a school trip to Salto gym where he was spotted by founder, gymnastic coach and MBE Tony Byrne. Tony who coached the British gymnastics team and seven successive NI Commonwealth Games teams saw Chester’s potential and encouraged him to train at the club.

Commenting on his bursary, he said: “It’s an honour to be selected as a bursary recipient by Mary Peters Trust and Hughes Insurance. From a young age I’ve been dedicated to gymnastics and train five days a week so I can be at the top of my game, gymnastics is a unique sport and I hope I can help grow its popularity and inspire others to try something new.

Chester Enriquez

“Although my sporting journey has been tremendously rewarding and enjoyable, it has required a lot of hard work, discipline and the ability to motivate myself to continue to succeed. It’s great to have this recognised.”

