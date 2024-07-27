Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Live Olympic action is being brought to Coleraine Town Hall in celebration of hometown rowing star Hannah Scott.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is hosting a fan zone on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31, with coverage running 9:30am – 6:00pm each day.

Rowing for Team GB, Hannah will be competing in the Women’s Quadruple Sculls (along with Lauren Henry, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw) with the race heats on Saturday, July 27 and the finals on Wednesday, July 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Team GB boat is the first seed and they will face competition from China, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland and USA.

Hannah Scott will be competing in the Women’s Quadruple Sculls. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Following in the footsteps of Olympic medallists from Coleraine Alan Campbell and brothers Richard and Peter Chambers, Hannah began rowing at Bann Rowing Club – one of the oldest and most successful rowing clubs in the whole of Ireland – and is a current World Champion in the Women’s Quad.