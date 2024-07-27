Hannah Scott: Paris Olympics come to Coleraine Town Hall on the big screen for two days
and live on Freeview channel 276
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is hosting a fan zone on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31, with coverage running 9:30am – 6:00pm each day.
Rowing for Team GB, Hannah will be competing in the Women’s Quadruple Sculls (along with Lauren Henry, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw) with the race heats on Saturday, July 27 and the finals on Wednesday, July 31.
The Team GB boat is the first seed and they will face competition from China, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland and USA.
Following in the footsteps of Olympic medallists from Coleraine Alan Campbell and brothers Richard and Peter Chambers, Hannah began rowing at Bann Rowing Club – one of the oldest and most successful rowing clubs in the whole of Ireland – and is a current World Champion in the Women’s Quad.
In a statement, the council said: “The fan zone will provide an opportunity for sports followers in the borough to come together, show support and celebrate both Hannah and all the exceptional sporting heroes from around the world who are competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.”
