A number of runners from the County Antrim Harriers secured personal best times at athletics events across the province this month.

A total of nine harriers lined up at Belfast City Hall, with approximately 2,300 other runners on St Patrick’s Day for the Spar Craic 10km race. The club enjoyed PBs for Suzanne Dickey, Stephanie Hamilton and Karen Wilson.

On Saturday, March 25, 12 harriers raced in the Larne 10-mile race. A club spokesperson said: “The fast coastal route resulted in fantastic times and amazing PBs for Suzanne Kennedy, Julie Young, Patricia Hamill and Andrew Wilson. Andrew set a new club record in the process.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Sunday, March 26, a number of harriers were in action at the Belfast Zoo 5k.

Harriers at the Larne 10-mile race.

The spokesperson explained: “This unique opportunity to run around the grounds of the zoo allowed runners to enjoy copious hills and wildlife in the two-lap course. In true harrier style, our members enjoyed the run to its full by dressing up and celebrating some important birthdays of Patricia Hamill and Julie Young.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also on March 26, a group of harriers enjoyed a beautiful day at the Omagh Half Marathon.

The spokesperson for the Ballyclare-based club stated: “The undulating course didn’t deter our members from smashing it and running fantastic times especially with Karen Wilson, Jane Kinnear and Jason Hampton earning amazing PB times.”

Advertisement

Advertisement