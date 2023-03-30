Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
2 minutes ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
1 hour ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
1 hour ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
2 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
3 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Harriers secure personal best times at March race meets

A number of runners from the County Antrim Harriers secured personal best times at athletics events across the province this month.

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:15 BST

A total of nine harriers lined up at Belfast City Hall, with approximately 2,300 other runners on St Patrick’s Day for the Spar Craic 10km race. The club enjoyed PBs for Suzanne Dickey, Stephanie Hamilton and Karen Wilson.

On Saturday, March 25, 12 harriers raced in the Larne 10-mile race. A club spokesperson said: “The fast coastal route resulted in fantastic times and amazing PBs for Suzanne Kennedy, Julie Young, Patricia Hamill and Andrew Wilson. Andrew set a new club record in the process.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, March 26, a number of harriers were in action at the Belfast Zoo 5k.

Most Popular
Harriers at the Larne 10-mile race.
Harriers at the Larne 10-mile race.
Harriers at the Larne 10-mile race.

The spokesperson explained: “This unique opportunity to run around the grounds of the zoo allowed runners to enjoy copious hills and wildlife in the two-lap course. In true harrier style, our members enjoyed the run to its full by dressing up and celebrating some important birthdays of Patricia Hamill and Julie Young.”

Also on March 26, a group of harriers enjoyed a beautiful day at the Omagh Half Marathon.

The spokesperson for the Ballyclare-based club stated: “The undulating course didn’t deter our members from smashing it and running fantastic times especially with Karen Wilson, Jane Kinnear and Jason Hampton earning amazing PB times.”

Read More
Williamson and Harvey take top honours at Larne 10 Mile Race

The club is keen to remind prospective entrants for the Ballyclare May Fair 5k and 10k races that the early bird rate ends tomorrow (Friday) at midnight. To avail of this offer, click here

Andrew Wilson