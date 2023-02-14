Members of the Ballyclare-based Co Antrim Harriers have competed in meets across the province over the past fortnight, with runners putting in strong performances.

A club spokesperson explained: “It has been a busy two weeks for County Antrim Harriers. Irene Downey stormed round the WeRunWild Rabbit Half Marathon in Woodburn Forest, an undulating challenging run through beautiful surroundings.

"John Holmes traveled to Drum Manor for the Sperrin Harriers 10k trail race. This also was a tough course providing just the right about of uphill and forest trails.

“Last Saturday saw the Harriers cross country brigade of Rachel McCartney, Karen Wilson, Irene Downey, Suzanne Dickey, Margaret Beattie, Helen Baird, Alison Henderson and Carol Annesley out in force at Stormont.

"They all ran strongly round the three-lap 5km course. Underfoot it was dry and relatively firm and as usual the post race tea and coffee was well deserved.”

For more information, check out the club’s website.

