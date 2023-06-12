The heat and humidity may have made for challenging running conditions, but Springwell Running Club members were still out racing this week.

Thursday saw the seventh race of the Newcastle AC Hill & Dale series take place with an anti-clockwise lap of Loughshannagh.

Peter Tees was first across the line for Springwell in a time of 55:06 for 52nd, with Colin Brennan not far behind in 63rd (2nd MV60) with a time of 56:47, closely followed by Bernadette O’Kane who finished 67th in 57:03. Carolyn Crawford competed the Springwell contingent in 169th with a time of 1:13:33.

Washing Green Bay Run

The podium at the Washing Green Bay HM - John McGarrity (unaffiliated). Christopher McNickle (Springwell RC), Michael McLernon (Jog Lisburn)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Washing Green Bay Run Half Marathon took place on Saturday and despite the hot and humid conditions an impressive run from Springwell RC’s Christopher McNickle saw him finish top of the podium with a convincing win. Hard work and many training miles always pay dividends, and Saturday’s first place finish for Christopher was just reward for all his efforts as he crossed the line in 1:19:29 to win by over three and a half minutes.

Strabane - Lifford Half Marathon

Sunday was another hot and humid morning as over 800 competitors took on the challenge of the Strabane - Lifford Half Marathon and a run from Tyrone to Donegal and back.

A strong run from Ryan Kennedy saw him finish in 47th with a time of 1:29:41 and a run of 1:55:28 earned a personal best for Leanne Quigley while Sinead Graham started

Colin Brennan, Bernadette O'Kane, Carolyn Crawford and Peter Tees at Loughshannagh

her half marathon career with a time of 2:02:45 for 509th.

Springwell RC - 47th Ryan Kennedy 1:29:41, 257th Geoff Allen 1:48:36, 282nd Pauline Mullan 1:50:09, 332nd Michael Mulvenna 1:53:24, 366th Leanne Quigley 1:55:28 PB, 396th Lynne Young 1:56:54, 465th Sinead Rivers 1:59:48, 509th Sinead Graham 2:02:45, 551st Mervyn Thompson 2:05:57, 769th Ryan Campbell 2:28:40, 783rd Andrew Wilmot 2:28:50, 800th Andrew Gault 2:31:11.

Parkrun

Advertisement

Advertisement

A super sunny Saturday saw 55 Springers on the parkrun trail at thirteen venues.

Sinead Graham, Sinead Rivers, Pauline Mullan and Leanne Quigley at the Strabane Lifford HM

Reid Jack completed his 250th parkrun in Portrush, while father and daughter, Alan and Eva Steen hit the 25 milestone with special T-shirts.

Ecos - Monica MCCLENAGHAN 31:24; Bressay - Elaine MONTGOMERY 39:40, Catherine BYERS 39:40; Portrush - Andy WHITEFORD 19:26, Rhys WALKER 19:35, Maurice WALKER 19:37, Jonathan MCNABB 20:31, Catherine PINKERTON 22:14, Shaun CARTON 22:20, Conor SHIELDS 22:58, Paul LAVERTY 23:15, Judith BUCHANAN 23:16, George BRIEN 24:06, Deborah MC PHEE 25:09, Patricia CRAIG 26:14, Pamela HOWE 26:54, Mervyn THOMPSON 27:34, Maria QUINN 27:38, Andrew WILSON

27:44, Alan PLATT 27:57, Barry MCBRIDE 28:56, Gary MOORE 29:03, Gemma WRAY 29:43, Alanna MILLAR 29:44, Reid JACK 30:26, Bernie HANNIGAN 30:40, Iris WILSON 36:46, Caoimhe QUINN 37:07, Deborah PURDY 40:36, Andrew WILMOT 56:23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enniskillen - Patrick MAGEE 27:25; Victoria parkrun, Glasgow - Gary KENDALL 21:18, Kay HACK 28:31; Castlewellan - John BUTCHER 19:40; Bere Island - David O’NEILL 19:07 Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:14, David SHIELS 19:01, Peter TEES 21:50, Fergus THOMPSON 22:31, David MCGAFFIN 22:39, Pauline MULLAN 22:55, Leanne

Shaun Carton at Portrush Parkrun

QUIGLEY 24:18, Janet PATRICK 25:13, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 29:09, Ingrid HAMILTON 29:37, Alan STEEN 31:02, John MCMICHAEL 31:03, Linda McMICHAEL 46:43, Sinead GRAHAM 50:08.

River Valley - Roisin WALKER 29:49; Fletcher Moss - Aaron STEELE 25:16; Knockbracken Reservoir - James HUGHES 23:40, Jim BREEN 27:19; Garvagh Forest - Michael MCKEOWN 26:11; Limepark Playing Fields - Emer THOMPSON 38:04.

Deborah McPhee at Portrush Parkrun

Patricia Craig at Portrush Parkrun