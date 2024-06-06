Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LOCAL powerlifter Jennifer Wilson has been selected as part of the Northern Ireland team for the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in South Africa in October - but she needs your support to help make her dream come true.

​The 39-year-old is a relative newcomer to the sport of powerlifting, but she loves it and says that she "can’t wait” for the championships this autumn.

“I started powerlifting just under three years ago,” Jennifer explained.

“I was going to see a personal trainer at the time, and herself and her partner were powerlifters, and they took me under their wing.

LIFT OFF...​Jennifer Wilson has been selected for the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in South Africa.

“I absolutely love it. It’s something I probably never thought that I would enjoy, but I absolutely love weightlifting – the social aspect and the competitive aspect.

“Most people would probably think like me, until they go and give it a try themselves.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to go and do this. It’s really a dream come true, and something that I never expected.

“I never thought I would get to this level.”

OPPORTUNITY

Because powerlifting is an amateur sport, all of Jennifer’s expenses are self-funded, and she is hoping to bring some sponsors on board to assist her on her journey. Her employers Donaghy’s have kindly given her a helping hand.

“I work with Donaghy’s in the town, and I am very lucky that they have agreed to help with my flight expenses, which is fantastic,” she said.

“But, unfortunately, because powerlifting is an amateur sport it is an entirely self-funded opportunity of a lifetime.

“Travel costs and accommodation at this level come with a significant expense and, with this in mind, I have launched a fundraising campaign to help my dreams come true.”