Help powerlifter Jennifer to realise her dream
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 39-year-old is a relative newcomer to the sport of powerlifting, but she loves it and says that she "can’t wait” for the championships this autumn.
“I started powerlifting just under three years ago,” Jennifer explained.
“I was going to see a personal trainer at the time, and herself and her partner were powerlifters, and they took me under their wing.
“I absolutely love it. It’s something I probably never thought that I would enjoy, but I absolutely love weightlifting – the social aspect and the competitive aspect.
“Most people would probably think like me, until they go and give it a try themselves.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to go and do this. It’s really a dream come true, and something that I never expected.
“I never thought I would get to this level.”
OPPORTUNITY
Because powerlifting is an amateur sport, all of Jennifer’s expenses are self-funded, and she is hoping to bring some sponsors on board to assist her on her journey. Her employers Donaghy’s have kindly given her a helping hand.
“I work with Donaghy’s in the town, and I am very lucky that they have agreed to help with my flight expenses, which is fantastic,” she said.
“But, unfortunately, because powerlifting is an amateur sport it is an entirely self-funded opportunity of a lifetime.
“Travel costs and accommodation at this level come with a significant expense and, with this in mind, I have launched a fundraising campaign to help my dreams come true.”