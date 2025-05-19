Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is calling on local sports clubs, organisations, and community members to have their say on the future of local sports pitches across the area.

The Council is developing a Playing Pitch Strategy to ensure its facilities for football, rugby, gaelic games, hockey, cricket, and more are improved and accessible to everyone—regardless of where they live.

The new strategy will guide future investment and planning applications, aiming to ensure pitches are high-quality, well-managed, and meet the needs of all users. From association football and Gaelic games to rugby, hockey, cricket—and even in some areas, baseball, softball, and American football—the Council recognises the essential role of sports in supporting healthier, more active communities.

There are two main parts to this work:

1. Mapping existing pitches across Lisburn and Castlereagh, including those owned by schools, clubs, and private groups.

2. Creating a forward-thinking plan to manage and improve these facilities for generations to come.

As part of this process, the Council wants to hear directly from those who use these pitches most. Focus Groups are now being organised, and community members are encouraged to take part and share their views.

“This is a great opportunity for local sports groups to shape the way pitches are developed and managed,” said Councillor Jonathan Craig, chair of the council’s Community & Wellbeing Committee. “We want to understand the challenges you face—whether it’s access, quality, or availability—and what’s working well too.”

For more information and how to get involved visit Help shape the future of sports pitches in Lisburn and Castlereagh - lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk