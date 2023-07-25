Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Hillsborough BMW driver Daniel Harper fights back to take British GT top five In Portugal

BMW M Motorsport works driver Daniel Harper, from Hillsborough, and team-mate Darren Leung showed their rapid pace and fighting spirit once again as they salvaged a top five finish from a rollercoaster three-hour British GT Championship race at Portimão.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST

As the high temperatures in Portugal produced a tough challenge for both man and machine, it was Leung who started the three-hour race behind the wheel of the BMW. There was a quick changeover though, with an early safety car leading to Harper taking the reins just 15 minutes in.Harper settled back into fifth and brought the car home to continue their impressive record of finishing every single race inside the top six so far this season.That result means that Harper and Leung remain second in the overall GT3 drivers’ championship, albeit now 28 points adrift of the summit, heading into the penultimate round of the season in seven weeks’ time on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit.Daniel said: “It was a pretty mad race with lots going on, so overall we’ve got to be happy to fight our way back to some decent points. Ultimately we were unlucky a couple of times with our position on circuit when the safety car came out, and also were on the receiving end of a harsh penalty.

“Coming down the main straight at high speed whilst catching the safety car queue, I didn’t see the GT4 cars leaving the pitlane until late coming over the crest of the hill, and at that point I went hard on the brakes but unless I drove into the back of the them, there was nothing else I could do.

Read More
World Sheepdog Trials make their historic debut in Dromore
BMW M Motorsport works driver Dan Harper and team-mate Darren Leung took a top five finish at the British GT Championship race at Portimão. Pic credit: MRW MotorsportBMW M Motorsport works driver Dan Harper and team-mate Darren Leung took a top five finish at the British GT Championship race at Portimão. Pic credit: MRW Motorsport
BMW M Motorsport works driver Dan Harper and team-mate Darren Leung took a top five finish at the British GT Championship race at Portimão. Pic credit: MRW Motorsport
Most Popular

“Taking away our frustration with that, there’s a lot of positives to take away again from the race. Darren did a great job, the team gave us a very fast car and I was able to go on the offensive with it to make progress.

"With two rounds left, we’re still in the title hunt and the pressure is on the leaders now, so we’ll give it our best until the final chequered flag of the year.”

Related topics:PortugalHillsborough