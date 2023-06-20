Hillsborough driver continues British GT title challenge with Snetterton podium

BMW M Motorsport works driver Daniel Harper, from Hillsborough, and team-mate Darren Leung have edged closer to the summit of the 2023 British GT Championship points standings with a brilliant second podium finish of the season at Snetterton.

Harper made the trip to Norfolk ready for his first race outing at Snetterton in five years, though a number of pre-season test days had got him reacquainted with the long three-mile ‘300’ circuit behind the wheel of the Century Motorsport-prepared BMW M4 GT3.

He said: “At the end of free practice on Saturday we really thought we were going to struggle over the rest of the weekend and it was a case of damage limitation, but some great work from the team gave us a fast race car and we were able to maximise the two races.

"I enjoyed my run in race one, working out where I was faster than those ahead, getting to make a couple of moves and securing that podium result.

BMW M Motorsport works driver Daniel Harper and team-mate Darren Leung. Pic Credit: MRW Motorsport

“We knew after the race one result that the pitstop success penalty was going to make race two difficult, especially with the Pro’s starting meaning the pack would be close with not much chance to build a gap. Still, to come away from that with P5 was a perfect result.