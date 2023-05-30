Register
Hillsborough driver Daniel Harper scores crucial points with Donington Park top five

Hillsborough man and BMW M Motorsport works driver Daniel Harper, together with team-mate Darren Leung, showed tremendous pace to continue their British GT Championship title challenge with a hard-fought fifth place finish in the latest race at Donington Park.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th May 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:49 BST

A busy week for the Northern Irishman saw him conclude the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, before heading to Spa-Francorchamps for two days for the 24-hour prologue and then to Donington Park for official testing ahead of the race weekend.

Daniel commented: ““When Darren was in clear air, he was one of the fastest cars out there and we were lucky that our wishes came true with a safety car period covering the pitstops, but after some bad luck in the season so far we’ll certainly take it.

“I had great fun at the start of my stint pulling off a couple of moves into Redgate, and while it was a shame not to be able to make more progress, I’m more than happy that we maximised the race and got a good haul of points on the board.

Crucial points for Hillsborough driver Daniel Harper. Pic by British GTCrucial points for Hillsborough driver Daniel Harper. Pic by British GT
“We remain right in the mix in the championship and I’m confident that we can go to Snetterton next time out and have a good weekend. We go there with no penalty for that one and our pace has looked strong in testing, so we want to challenge for the podium.”

Harper and Leung lie just 7.5 points off the championship lead heading into a pair of one-hour races at Snetterton on June 17/18 June.

