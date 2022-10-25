Huge success for Ballymoney martial arts club
There were celebrations all round for a Ballymoney martial arts club after they swept the boards in a competition.
North Coast Grappling sports club competed in the Belfast Open and were delighted to win the following:
Kids: Marnie - Gold, Gi, Owen - Silver, Gi, Annabel - Silver, Gi. Teens: Andrew - Gold, Gi.
Adults: Max - Gold, Gi Gold, No Gi, Eugene - Gold, Gi, Alan - Gold, No Gi, Hayley - Gold, Gi, Todd - Gold, Gi Bronze, No Gi, Nate - Gold, No Gi Silver, Gi, Adam - Gold, No Gi Bronze, Gi, Conall - Silver, Gi Silver, No Gi, Dara - Silver, No Gi, David - Silver, Gi, Lorcan - Silver, No Gi, Graham - Silver, No Gi Bronze, Gi, Patrick - Bronze, Gi, William - Bronze, Gi Bronze, No Gi, Darren McC - Bronze, No Gi, Paul - Bronze, No Gi.
The club also took the top spot as Overall Academy and Overall Affiliate. Congratulations to them all!
