Huge success for Ballymoney martial arts club

There were celebrations all round for a Ballymoney martial arts club after they swept the boards in a competition.

By Una Culkin
4 minutes ago

North Coast Grappling sports club competed in the Belfast Open and were delighted to win the following:

Kids: Marnie - Gold, Gi, Owen - Silver, Gi, Annabel - Silver, Gi. Teens: Andrew - Gold, Gi.

Adults: Max - Gold, Gi Gold, No Gi, Eugene - Gold, Gi, Alan - Gold, No Gi, Hayley - Gold, Gi, Todd - Gold, Gi Bronze, No Gi, Nate - Gold, No Gi Silver, Gi, Adam - Gold, No Gi Bronze, Gi, Conall - Silver, Gi Silver, No Gi, Dara - Silver, No Gi, David - Silver, Gi, Lorcan - Silver, No Gi, Graham - Silver, No Gi Bronze, Gi, Patrick - Bronze, Gi, William - Bronze, Gi Bronze, No Gi, Darren McC - Bronze, No Gi, Paul - Bronze, No Gi.

Success for North Coast Grappling martial arts club

The club also took the top spot as Overall Academy and Overall Affiliate. Congratulations to them all!

Springwell members preparing for Dublin marathon

